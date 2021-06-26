"I'll pay your bills": Corinna Kopf offers to be "someone's wife," gets flooded with slew of hilarious replies

Corinna Kopf recently decided to cheekily throw her hat into the ring of courtship, urging "someone" from the online community to step up and make her their wife.

The 25-year old has developed quite a thriving social media presence over her career, especially on Twitter, where she currently has more than 2 million followers.

someone wife me up god damnit, i’ll pay your bills — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 26, 2021

Her most recent tweet ended up opening the floodgates to a barrage of responses, which ranged from the bizarre to the hilarious.

Apart from expressing her desire to be "someone's wife," Corinna Kopf also offered to generously pay all the bills, a claim which only amplified the prevailing interest online.

Corinna Kopf receives barrage of hilarious responses from potential "suitors" online

A familiar face in David Dobrik's Vlog Squad, the social media star has evolved to become one of the most notable faces on the internet today.

Apart from amassing stellar support from followers across various social media platforms, the influencer has also successfully cultivated a multi-faceted approach towards content creation.

After dabbling in lifestyle and vlog-based content, Corinna Kopf's following received a massive boost recently when she announced the launch of her own OF account, a decision that proved to be a financial masterstroke.

With her flourishing start as an OF creator further propelling her online growth, the Instagram model's social media activity has understandably begun to garner an increasing amount of traction.

Speaking of her recent "wife" tweet, here are some of the reactions as fans conjured up a slew of humorous responses in their attempt to "win her over":

Hit my line pic.twitter.com/WEjdrFXorD — Calc Hypeman (@CalcHypeman) June 26, 2021

this is a bargain of a lifetime — BH Vannessa (@BHVannessa) June 26, 2021

buy me these first and we’ll think pic.twitter.com/86MqLxjarE — jswnl (@_jswnl) June 26, 2021

lemme look at my birth certificate.....nope still underage pic.twitter.com/seGXYQVUpq — whosmiguel (@whosmiguel_) June 26, 2021

You need a real man like me pic.twitter.com/lSlbxbis4R — DANIEL 💎 (@papidaniiel) June 26, 2021

no i ain’t no simp — Treyten (@Treyt3n) June 26, 2021

Please — LG Xoonies (@xoonies) June 26, 2021

My time to shine pic.twitter.com/d3RDaR0S8J — 𝔼𝕔𝕝𝕚𝕡𝕤𝕖 🌙 (@ECLIPSEGemGT) June 26, 2021

ill pay the bills and wife you up — John Speros (@Speros_OG) June 26, 2021

Corinna, idk if my last 316 dms got lost in the mail but I am literally right here — Dan, Deity of Dips (@DipDeity) June 26, 2021

From inviting a plethora of troll replies to cheeky one-liners, Corinna Kopf seems to have struck gold yet again in terms of audience engagement. Her online antics continue to elicit a stellar response in a digital age where "simp culture" often tends to reign supreme.

