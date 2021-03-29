"I'm sick and tired of cancel culture": KSI explains his decision to leave Twitter

Popular YouTuber KSI recently announced his departure from Twitter. In a tweet posted on 25th March 2021, the content creator said that he was deeply unhappy with the mob mentality aspect of Twitter and voluntarily decided to withdraw from being active on the platform.

KSI's departure news from the platform comes shortly after Chrissy Tiegan, another popular Twitter personality, left the platform, citing similar reasons after a decade of actively engaging with fans.

Twitter used to be an amazing place where you could connect with people in different communities & communicate without any problems.



Now it’s just full of pretentious people that are ready to cancel & destroy your legacy for breathing incorrectly.



And on that note, I’m out 👍🏿 — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 25, 2021

Since his now infamous tweet, KSI's Twitter bio has been updated with the line "Account run by MGMT."

The YouTuber spoke candidly about his reasons for quitting Twitter in his latest video titled "Why I Left Twitter" on his secondary YouTube channel.

Also read: Addison Rae's appearance on Jimmy Fallon labeled "cringe" after clip of her teaching him TikTok dances goes viral

KSI cites "cancel culture" as the reason for Twitter exit

Advertisement

In the video, KSI was reacting to fan posts on his subreddit. The top post was about KSI quitting Twitter, which prompted the YouTuber to speak up about his decision. He elaborated that,

"Twitter f***ing sucks. For those of you that don't know I have left Twitter for many reasons actually. First of all I'm sick and tired of cancel culture, don't get me wrong a lot of good comes from it, calling out abusers, that's all good. But when people are getting cancelled for stupid reasons like calling a KKK outfit ballsy and someone having a problem with that, I was like it's time to go man."

KSI referred to when another YouTuber Ethan (@crankgameplays), had to apologize for something he said in his video. Ethan jokingly said that wearing a KKK costume for Halloween was "ballsy as hell."

Ethan's comments enraged Twitter, where a vocal group demanded an immediate apology and called for the YouTuber's cancelation. Among other things, this incident irked KSI.

This is getting ridiculous man. I’m black and your comment didn’t offend me at all. Why are people making you apologise? What’s going on? What is this world I’m living in? Can one not comment about anything anymore? Kmt — LORD KSI (@KSI) March 25, 2021

Also read: James Charles deletes comment on Lil Nas X's "Montero" tweet after fans roast him for being an alleged groomer