“I'm taking accountability”: Gypsy Rose Blanchard deletes her social media accounts after parole officer reportedly expressed concern

Following her release from prison in December 2023, Gypsy Rose was reportedly cautioned by her parole officer, prompting her to delete and deactivate her social media accounts. In a public statement, the 32-year-old clarified that she would be keeping her private account only “with very few followers.” In a series of TikTok posts, which are now deleted, Gypsy Rose said:

"I do my best to live my authentic life and what’s real to me, and what’s not real is social media. Social media is literally a doorway to hell. It’s so crazy. I can’t even wrap my head around what social media is."

She continued:

"Number one, to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning."

Sharing how she takes “accountability” for the same, Gypsy Rose said:

"I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing. Let my actions match my words. And we'll go from there. I definitely have a good support system."

She continued:

"And I think I'm just now starting to get around to listening to my inner self instead of all the noise that's been on social media. So with that being said, thank you so much for watching and hearing me out."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was arrested and served eight years in prison for her involvement in the alleged murder of her mother. Following her release, she once again made headlines when her case was featured on HBO’s Mommy Dead and Dearest.

Gypsy Rose claims that her decision to delete her social media accounts is due to “guidance” from her father

People Magazine reported how a source close to Gypsy Rose stated that the deletion of her accounts was because her parole officer warned her and stated that she could go to prison due to her social media activities.

However, Gypsy Rose stated that her reason for giving up her social media accounts was influenced by a conversation with her father, implying a different motivation for her action.

She said:

"What happened is I had a really good conversation with my dad, actually. He gave me some guidance that I feel like I really needed. And that guidance was to show me that real life is something you can touch, something you can feel. People you can actually hug. And with the public scrutiny as bad as it is, I just don't want to live my life under a microscope."

Expand Tweet

Through her series of deleted TikTok videos, Rose also expressed her confusion, as she stated how she doesn’t understand why people are so interested in her life, even though she has done “something bad.” She concluded her videos by saying:

"I'm trying to make myself a better person now but I don't get it. That's not me, I'm not famous. I'm not anything. I'm just Gypsy. To my family, my dad, my husband. All I am is just Gypsy. And they love me for being who I am."

After her release in December, Gypsy gained more than 8 million followers on social media as she shared her stories from prison and a few details about her case. While social media users continue to talk about her decision to quit social media, she has not yet addressed the comments of the masses.