"I was really confused": House of the Dragon actor Fabien Frankel opens up on fans hating Criston Cole

British actor Fabien Frankel, currently playing the pivotal role of Ser Criston Cole in House of the Dragon, has tasted immense success as his character has become a fan-favorite. The highly absorbing and captivating series is part of the much-celebrated Game of Thrones universe.

As per the official description for Ser Criston Cole's character, released by HBO:

"Common-born, the son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven, Ser Criston is a fierce knight of Dornish descent. Noble in demeanor, his prowess in battle is unmatched even for that of Prince Daemon.

Fabien Frankel recently appeared as a guest on the popular Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about some fans hating his character, Ser Criston Cole, which visibly confused him. The actor said:

"And I was really confused. And I was like "Wow. Already? It hasn't even come out yet."

House of the Dragon actor Fabien Frankel was taken aback by an incident at Comic-Con

Fabien Frankel's character Ser Criston Cole is one of the fan-favorite characters in HBO's House of the Dragon. However, after episode 5, titled, We Light the Way, aired on HBO, some fans changed their minds about the character and started disliking it.

In the highly engrossing fifth episode of House of the Dragon, Ser Criston Cole was seen inhumanly killing Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, Laenor's lover, at Rhaenyra's wedding celebration. This might be why some fans have started to turn against the character portrayed by Fabien Frankel.

While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the show's host Jimmy Fallon addressed that some fans might be turning against Ser Criston Cole after watching episode 5.

In response to this, Fabien Frankel said that he could understand the hatred after episode 5's arrival but was confused when fans spewed hate on his character, Ser Criston Cole, even before the episode aired.

The incident took place at Comic-Con. Episode 5 was not out at the time. While standing in line with his other co-stars, Frankel heard a fan saying that he hated Ser Criston Cole. It left him shocked and confused.

Take a closer look at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's video here:

In the interview, the actor is seen talking about it and claims to find the reaction hilarious, as episode 5 was not even out back then.

How many House of the Dragon episodes are left to be released?

There are only two episodes left in the first season of House of the Dragon. The grand prequel series premiered on August 21, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max. Adapted from George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the series has been created by the writer himself along with Ryan Condal.

The series has released eight episodes, and the upcoming and highly anticipated episode 9 will debut on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at the preview for episode 9 below:

Apart from Fabien Frankel, the prequel series also stars Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Eve Best, Graham McTavish, and several other actors.

Episode 9 of House of the Dragon, titled, The Green Council, debuting on Sunday, October 16, 2022, on HBO and HBO Max.

