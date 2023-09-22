"I sort of am retired now"- Michael Caine may bid farewell to the screen with The Great Escaper

The legendary Michael Caine, who has conquered almost every generation of cinema for over eight decades, may be at the last stage of his performing career. With his upcoming film The Great Escaper almost ready to premiere, the veteran actor revealed his current state of "near retirement" to The Telegraph in a recent interview.

Michael Caine, who is 90 years old currently, has appeared in over 160 films and boasts a wide range of accolades, from two Academy Awards, a BAFTA, and three Golden Globe Awards, to a Screen Actors Guild Award. He had already expressed his desire to retire after Lina Roessler’s Best Sellers two years back. However, he later took a step back to add a few more credits to his name.

Now Michael Caine seems to be done with the life of showbiz. In his latest profile for The Telegraph, Caine expressed his thoughts on how he's getting older.

"I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that,...I sort of am retired now."

The latest release for Caine would be The Great Escaper, based on the true story of Bernard “Bernie” Jordan, who infamously disappeared from his old age home at 89 to travel to France and attend the 70th anniversary of D-Day. Caine also spoke about this role in the interview.

"I was so happy to do it,...I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written. With Covid and all that, I hadn’t done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it — and had such a wonderful time."

Michael Caine also opened up about aging and how the world feels like at his age.

"I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of" - Michael Caine on being 90

Not everyone embraces age as Michael Caine does. The veteran actor still does what he likes and has done so his entire life. In the meantime, Caine has also become one of the most noted actors of all time. The Batman Begins actor has no regrets and still lives life like it is meant to.

He expressed the same when asked about what he feels like at the age of 90.

"[Death] could be just around the corner at 90,...But I’m quite happy. I’m sitting here writing, doing my thing. I like it. I have two children, three grandchildren and a wife… Everyone’s going to join me eventually. No one’s going to say, ‘I’m so sorry you’re going to die — I wish you were like me and not going to die.’ Everybody’s going to die. At least I’ve lived to f*cking 90; I didn’t die at 9, or 19 or 29."

Michael Caine added:

"I’m 90, and I’ve had the best possible life I could have thought of. The best possible wife, and the best possible family. They may not be a family that other people would say is the best possible family — but the best possible family for me."

With The Great Escaper, we may witness the last of one of the most iconic actors of all time.

The Great Escaper is set to premiere in theaters on October 6, 2023.