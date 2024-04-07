"I still do have a little PTSD": Carla Gugino opens up about her toxic experience in Hollywood

The Fall of the House of Usher star Carla Gugino recently opened up about her experiences in Hollywood in a conversation with fellow actor and Game of Thrones star Lena Headey.

The talented actors sat down for a conversation for Interview Magazine, with Carla Gugino facing Headey the interviewer. In the interview, the actors explored various topics, ranging from beauty being a curse in Hollywood, to the toxicity and sexism of certain directors.

The 52-year-old shared that she still had trauma stemming from the disparity of treatment by directors.

"I still do have a little PTSD from a career full of instances where you're acting with a male actor, and you say to the director, 'Hey, what about if we try such and such?' and the male director goes, 'I don't think so,' and then, two minutes later, your fellow actor, who's an advocate for you, says the exact same thing, and the director's, "Great idea.'"

Carla Gugino and Lena Headey both started their careers in the early 1990s

The Interview Magazine piece released on April 5, 2024, giving an insight into the thoughts and lives of Carla Gugino and Lena Headey. The duo exchanged their changing experiences in their decades-long careers.

The conversation turned to poor experiences with male directors when the two discussed good advice given to them by someone in the movie industry. Lena Headey recalled an instance of when she met Monica Belluci, who told her to ask for what she wanted. Headey recounted:

"Then I met Monica Bellucci who was amazing, and she said, 'Look, just f*cking ask for what you want. They're going to call you a b*tch regardless because you're a woman.' I thought that's also true. There are still the residing boys club, always will be."

In reply to this, Carla Gugino chimed in with her own experience with directors, especially male ones. She also mentioned that at her age, asserting herself has become a little better as she pushes herself. The actress, who is popular for her collaborations with Mike Flannagan, said:

"I had an instance recently where I needed to assert something important to me and I hesitated because I wondered if it would be perceived as demanding. The difference at this age is that I will just push myself to do it. Ultimately, it was received positively."

She recalled times when she would give her input to male directors who would dismiss her, but when her male co-stars would say the same thing, the director would readily agree to it. Carla Gugino went on to add how the behavior is insane.

"It's actual insanity. This is when the family has an alcoholic and everybody is just like, 'That person actually has the power.' It's in that vein. We're going to pretend this is not crazy behavior."

However, they concluded that things have changed in the industry from when they had started their careers.

The Spy Kids actress said:

"Yeah, actually I do see a profound difference, I do believe we should also have the grace for people to learn and change”

Carla Gugino started her acting career in the late 1980s and early 1990s, with appearances in TV shows like Good Morning, Miss Bliss, Saved by the Bell, Who's the Boss?, ALF, Doogie Howser, M.D., and The Wonder Years.

Lena Headey also started her career in the early 1990s with a supporting role in the drama Waterland (1992).

Carla Gugino can be seen in the Max dramedy The Girls on the Bus, where she plays a political reporter on a presidential campaign.

The show, which premiered on March 14, 2024, follows four female journalists as they stick it out on a presidential campaign.