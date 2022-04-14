"I could take him down!": Chris Rock's brother Kenny Rock challenges Will Smith to a boxing match in wake of Oscars fiasco 

American actor and brother of comedian Chris Rock, Kenny Rock has challenged Will Smith to a boxing match in the wake of the fiasco at the Academy Awards.

On April 12, the 42-year-old appeared alongside celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman in New York and told TMZ that he had a contract ready for a possible match, should Smith accept the offer.

Kenny signed a contract for a match that would take place at the Pembroke Pines, Florida's Charles F. Dodge City Center on June 11.

"I should get in the ring with Will Smith. I could take him down... I’ll let the hands do the talking."

Kenny Rock informed the publication that he has been "texting and talking" with his 57-year-old brother, who is "doing great" in the weeks following the event.

Kenny Rock skeptical over Will Smith's ban from the Academy Awards

BrowN skin Jesus @jburner310 Even though will smith can’t go to the Oscar awards he still can win one if nominated. Even though will smith can’t go to the Oscar awards he still can win one if nominated. https://t.co/ctDpajyLeC

Kenny Rock voiced suspicions about Will Smith's 10-year ban from the Academy Awards, which he got after hitting the comedian during the March 27 program. Speaking to the publication, he said:

"We have to see if he's actually gonna get the 10-year ban. After three years, they might think we’ll forget about it and then slot him in... We have to make sure that these people do what they say they're gonna do."

Kenny claimed he doubted Rock accepted Smith's apology on social media following the incident, adding that he "didn't want to bring it up" when chatting with his brother.

Kenny Rock told the outlet that he didn't blame Tony, his 47-year-old brother, for "taking it kind of personally" when he stated that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences should take away the Best Actor Oscar Smith received for King Richard during the proceedings.

The physical altercation between Smith and Rock happened at the Academy Awards 2022 when Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, saying, "Jada, I love you, G.I. Jane 2, can't wait to see it," referring to the 1997 film in which Demi Moore had a shaved head. Pinkett Smith had previously reported that she was battling alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss.

Ryan Kristafer @RyanKristafer Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars (in person & virtual) for the next 10 years. He is still eligible to be nominated… and to win an Oscar. He also keeps his Oscar for King Richard. Will Smith has been banned from attending the Oscars (in person & virtual) for the next 10 years. He is still eligible to be nominated… and to win an Oscar. He also keeps his Oscar for King Richard. https://t.co/Z7crJ4G7g8

To the surprise of everyone at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, Smith then came onstage and hit Rock. Upon returning to his seat, he yelled at the comedian, saying:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

In the two weeks following the shocking event, Chris Rock has remained largely silent about the incident involving Smith at the Oscars, only addressing it briefly at a few comedy gigs.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee