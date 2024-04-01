"I think those drugs can be good": Rebel Wilson opens up about her weight loss

Actor Rebel Wilson opened up about her weight loss journey, weight loss drugs, Victoria’s Secret models, and more in an interview with the Sunday Times about her upcoming memoir, titled Rebel Rising: A Memoir, which is set to be released on April 2, 2024.

During her interview, Wilson spoke about trying Ozempic for a brief period of time to maintain the weight she had lost. Speaking about her experience with the same, she noted:

“Someone like me could have a bottomless appetite for sweets, so I think those drugs can be good."

Ozempic is a DA-approved drug for type 2 diabetes, which several celebrities have allegedly been using for weight loss. The usage has invited a lot of criticism from people around the world, raising questions about the ethicality of using a drug for diabetes for cosmetic reasons, especially when those with diabetes are currently facing a shortage of the same drug.

Rebel Wilson's weight loss efforts were connected to her desire of becoming a parent

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma at the 2024 AACTA Awards in Australia (Image via Getty)

Speaking about how her weight was seemingly connected to her career in the initial days, Rebel Wilson noted that her decision to lose weight was met with apprehension:

“Basically no one apart from my mom wanted me to lose weight. People thought I’d lose my pigeonhole in my career, playing the fat funny character, and they wanted me to continue in that."

One of the major reasons behind Rebel Wilson’s weight-loss journey was her desire to have a child. In the interview, she mentioned that her doctor recommended that she slim down to have a better chance of success with IVF.

In order to get there, she said she went on walks and stuck to a diet that was high-protein but low-sugar. However, what proved to be really useful were her daily conversations with a doctor who seemingly pointed out how food was connected to her emotions. She mentioned:

"I wasn’t dealing with my emotions properly, I was just stuffing my face and holding on to them. So as we spoke the weight just kinda dropped off."

She also mentioned how important it was for young women to have realistic role models to look up to:

“I feel strongly that young women shouldn’t try to obsess over looking like Victoria’s Secret models — they should just look like themselves."

In an interview with People magazine, Wilson also spoke up about her role as a body positivity icon:

"I think to many people I'm a beacon of body positivity because I see people who are considered medically obese if you look at their weight, but I think they are absolutely beautiful. I really think beauty is in any shape and size so I do really promote that. So, people are like, ‘Well, how can you be so body-positive and then be hating yourself’? But I wasn’t hating myself, I was only hating those shameful behaviors."

However, she also opened up about the complications of being body-positive as well as self-hating:

“I'm like, ‘How can I be a person who excels in so many things, and gets two university degrees, and can make millions of dollars, and can start from nothing and then create this huge career, but I couldn't lose weight. I would always beat myself up about that and go, ‘What's wrong with me?’”

Publishing house Simon and Schuster describes Rebel Wilson's upcoming memoir as:

“Rebel writes for the first time about the most personal and important moments in her life—from fertility issues, weight gain and loss, s*xuality, overcoming shyness, rejections, and, well...okay there’s at least one story thrown in about Brad Pitt!”

The memoir is scheduled to be released on April 2 and follows her journey in Hollywood.