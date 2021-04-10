"I think I was the better fighter": Stromedy predicts an easy victory for Austin McBroom, claims Bryce Hall was "sloppy" during their fight

After a couple of car crashes and late-night home visits, it seems Bryce Hall and Kyle Godfrey have finally duked it out in the ring, with both parties claiming victory at each end.

TikToker Bryce Hall and YouTuber Kyle "Stromedy" Godfrey have been at each other's throats the past few weeks.

The beef began with Stromedy mocking Bryce Hall and Tayler Holder during one of his TikTok diss tracks, which then escalated to a physical confrontation at a restaurant in LA.

Stromedy claims victory over Bryce Hall, says Bryce's punches were a "massage"

In line with the claim that fight attendee Mark Ricci had earlier made, Stromedy stated that he won the bout and had some choice words for Hall in the process.

"Bryce was kind a sloppy. I think I was the better fighter and I got cleaner punches on him and most people that were at the fight are saying that I took the dub and I believe I did"

The paparazzi also questioned Stromedy on whether Austin McBroom would take the win against Bryce Hall, to which Stromedy said:

"Oh my God! Austin would, it's going to be a first round. I fought Bryce and I overestimated him and he's a lot less than I thought. When I stepped in, he was like this is going to the most painful three minutes of your life. It was the most relaxing three minutes of my life. Might as well have got myself a massage"

Bryce Hall's camp was the only party that was allowed to film the event, with Bryce Hall stating that he would release the vlog on Saturday, April 10th, for the world to see.

