"I don't think he's really good": Ben Askren gives his verdict on Jake Paul's skills 

With a date set for the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul fight, the former made an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast to weigh in on the bout and his chances in the ring.

The 36-year-old MMA fighter went into detail about why he thinks Jake Paul isn't that good. He stated why he stands a chance in the ring even though he isn't a boxer.

Candidly talking about how he's analyzed Jake Paul's fights and skill, Ben Askren broke down why he has an edge over Jake Paul in the ring during the podcast.

Ben Askren talks about Jake Paul's chances in the ring

Appearing as a guest on episode 272 of the Impaulsive podcast, Ben Askren explained what he considers "skill," especially in the ring. He added that being a grizzled veteran will help him keep his head during tough situations.

Here's how he put it:

"With something like this; like wrestling, MMA, whatever it is, there's the skill of whatever you're doing and there's the skill of being a competitor - and you know he's only fought two times against guys who weren't really that high level and so his skill as a combat athlete isn't that high yet"

Logan Paul posed a counter question to Askren, stating that while he may not have the experience, there is a chance that Jake Paul may pull off the win. Askren replied with a measured statement. He suggested that if Jake Paul was a good boxer, he could win. But based on what he has seen, he doesn't believe Jake Paul has what it takes.

Here's how he summed it up:

"He beat up a YouTuber and a basketball player who likely has never been in any type of fight in his entire life. What about that makes him good? Really though."

With the bout set to go down on April 17th, the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren saga will finally come to a head. Only one man will walk away with the bragging rights after months of banter and trash talk.

