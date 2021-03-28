Twitter responds with hilarious Jake Paul x Ben Askren memes after face-off gets physical 

Perhaps too eager to get a jab at each other, Jake Paul and Ben Askren recently got into a physical altercation during their pre-fight press conference held on Friday.

Jake Paul and Ben Askren have been duking it out on Twitter for a couple of months, and it looks like their final confrontation is at hand. After a lot of heated back-and-forth digs at each other during the conference, the tension began to soar during the square-ups.

Ben Askren snubbed Jake Paul by shoving his hand in his face. Paul reacted by shoving Askren off the stage. Since the altercation, fans have been having a field day by posting myriad memes on the incident.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren gets preemptively physical, spurs meme fest online

Squaring up at the press conference, Ben Askren sushed Jake Paul with a subtle palm to the face. Jake Paul didn't take too kindly to the disrespect, mildly punching and violently shoving Askren off stage. This prompted officials to intervene and prevent the two from getting into a scrap.

These are some of the funniest fan reactions that have taken over Twitter right now:

Jake paul: "I'm a real boxer"



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/BpZ3ViQER0 — Sexy Dababy 🕗 (@SexyDababy) March 26, 2021

Society if Ben Askren knocks out Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/To03cdYxd2 — ︎Jamie (@AskrenForIt) March 27, 2021

How Ben Askren did Jake Paul during the press conference face off pic.twitter.com/bPXAqUTU0Z — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 27, 2021

Jake Paul looks like he’s about to cry 😂 Askren is smoking this nonce pic.twitter.com/lhkIKV19gV — R (@blurt87) March 26, 2021

Ben Askren definitely won the press conference vs. Jake Paul 😂 pic.twitter.com/S6ARkO4ViN — Dylan Docker (@DylanDocker) March 27, 2021

Your boys watching that body shot do nothing 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J4dLIjmagG — Gabs Hands (@gabshands_) March 27, 2021

Jake Paul backstage after having his face palmed by Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/0XRGhkpOCd — MMA Storytime (@_mmastorytime_) March 27, 2021

Jake Paul punching Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/OBq8Uw3ciA — DeColdest Juan (@DeColdestJuan) March 26, 2021

This Ben Askren Vs Jake Paul made me forget about the Mayweather Logan fight pic.twitter.com/uO8RXlzMpV — AOZ (@nooneasflyasme) March 27, 2021

The internet has been eagerly awaiting their bout to become a reality. The two have been trash-talking each other on Twitter for months leading up to the bout. The two finally square off in the ring on April 17th, 2021, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

