"I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to" - Ben Askren responds to Jake Paul disrespecting him

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren is set to face YouTube celebrity-turned pro-boxer Jake Paul on April 17th under the Triller Fight Club banner.

The two combatants finally met each other after months of trading barbs on social media. At the pre-fight press conference held on Friday, Ben Askren warned Jake Paul to steer clear of him in case they met in a 'back alley in Las Vegas'.

During the heated exchange at the presser, Jake Paul tried to mock Ben Askren for slurring his words. The YouTuber cussed at Askren, who replied with a threat to commit homicide on Paul if they met in the streets.

"This is typical boy behavior, but sometimes the boy picks [on] the wrong person... You're not going to bully me, that's not going to happen. Jake, if you and I ran into each other in a back alley in Las Vegas and I wanted to do a homicide... I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to," said Askren.

Jake Paul immediately reacted and dared the former NCAA Division 1 wrestler to a fight on stage. Askren shrugged off the provocation, pointing out that someone from Paul's team would intervene if they fought.

Ben Askren: I would do a homicide on you if I wanted to.#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/O699Okrkab — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) March 26, 2021

Despite being new to the boxing world, Ben Askren was unfazed by Jake Paul's undefeated record as the YouTuber only has victories over amateur fighters.

"His opponents were so bad, he could've done pretty much anything he wanted to and won the fights," said Askren.

Ben Askren and Jake Paul get into a skirmish during the face-offs

Ben Askren facepalmed Jake Paul when the two fighters squared up against each other at Friday's press conference. An antagonized Paul then shoved Askren as the former Bellator champion was walking away before officials stepped in and separated the two fighters.

Speaking to the Schmo, Ben Askren gave his take on Jake Paul after the mild physical altercation during the face-offs.

"I feel like I antagonized him the proper amount... he looked maybe just a little bit taller than me. Maybe he is six foot or somewhere around there."

Ben Askren has predicted a seventh-round TKO against Jake Paul. The retired MMA fighter is known for wearing his opponents down with his 'Funky' grappling and going into deep waters. Askren will look forward to out-striking Paul until the latter falls due to the pressure on April 17th.