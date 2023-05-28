I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson season 3 cast: Who are the guest stars in the sketch comedy series?

The highly anticipated third season of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson will premiere on Netflix on May 30, 2023.

Fans of this hilariously absurd sketch comedy series are buzzing with excitement. With its unique brand of uncomfortable humor and offbeat sketches, the show has garnered critical acclaim and a devoted following.

As the release date approaches, viewers are eager to find out which talented guest stars will join Tim Robinson in this comedic extravaganza.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson is produced by Irony Point Productions, Party Over Here Productions, and The Lonely Island. The show is created by Tim Robinson and written by Zach Kanin.

A stellar lineup of guest stars: I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

The recently released trailer for Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson showcases an impressive roster of guest stars. Joining Tim Robinson on screen are renowned actors and comedians, each bringing their own comedic prowess to the show.

The guest star lineup includes Jason Schwartzman, Sam Richardson, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri, Tim Heidecker, Conner O'Malley, Patti Harrison, Beck Bennett, Carmen Christopher, Mitra Jouhari, Biff Wiff, and Will Forte.

Jason Schwartzman, known for his roles in films like Rushmore and The Darjeeling Limited, brings his unique charm and wit to the show. Sam Richardson, a fan-favorite from Veep and Detroiters, is also sure to deliver his trademark comedic timing.

Tim Meadows, famous for his work on Saturday Night Live, joins the cast, adding his immense talent to the mix. The versatile Fred Armisen, known for his roles in Portlandia and Saturday Night Live, will undoubtedly bring his knack for creating memorable characters to the series.

Exciting new additions on I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson

Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson also introduces some exciting new faces. Ayo Edebiri, a rising star in the comedy scene and a writer for Big Mouth, joins the cast, offering her fresh perspective and sharp comedic sensibility.

Patti Harrison, known for her work in stand-up comedy and appearances on shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is set to showcase her unique brand of humor.

Mitra Jouhari, a talented writer and performer who has worked on shows like Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, will bring her comedic chops to the table. Tim Heidecker, renowned for his work on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and Decker, adds his own brand of surreal humor to the mix.

Beck Bennett, a standout cast member of Saturday Night Live, will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression with his comedic versatility. Additionally, Carmen Christopher, Biff Wiff, Conner O'Malley, and Will Forte join the cast, promising to elevate the show's comedic energy to new heights.

Continued success and recognition

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has gained critical acclaim since its inception. The series, created by Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, has won the Writers Guild of America (WGA) Award for Comedy/Variety – Sketch Series in both 2020 and 2022.

In 2022, the show received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama, or Variety Series, as well as Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, with Tim Robinson taking home the latter award.

With the third season just around the corner, fans can look forward to an extraordinary lineup of guest stars. The addition of talented actors and comedians like Jason Schwartzman, Tim Meadows, Fred Armisen, and Ayo Edebiri promises to deliver even more hilariously absurd sketches.

As the premiere date approaches, anticipation grows, and viewers eagerly await the return of this critically acclaimed and side-splittingly funny series. Get ready to laugh out loud as Tim Robinson and an exceptional ensemble cast bring their comedic genius to the forefront once again on Netflix.

