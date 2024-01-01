Ian Ziering net worth: 90210 star's fortune explored amid biker gang attack brawl drama

Actor Ian Ziering found himself in trouble after he was targeted by a biker gang on December 31, 2023, and the unsettling incident was also captured on video. Ziering took a few hits until he managed to get out of the place without suffering any major injury.

Ziering rose to prominence for his performances in TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, and Mighty Ducks. His acting career has helped him to accumulate considerable wealth, with his net worth reported to be $2 million.

Although eyewitnesses recorded the entire thing on camera, no one intervened to offer help. The motive behind the incident remains unknown but the situation escalated after Ziering reportedly punched one of the gang members that surrounded his car.

The Swamp Thing star's attack prompted a few other members to start attacking him, and he eventually ran away from the place. Ian was followed by the rest of the gang members and encountered multiple close calls where he was about to get caught by them. Ultimately, he managed to escape.

As of now, Ian Ziering has not addressed the incident, and his representatives are currently unavailable for comment. However, Ziering has not approached the cops for any investigation, and further details on the incident are currently awaited.

Ian Ziering's appearances in films and TV shows have contributed to his wealth

Ian Ziering's performances have been praised since the time made his debut in the 80s. He became a popular face by portraying Steve Randers and Ronnie Robertson in Beverly Hills, 90210. Ian has not launched any ventures, accumulating a lot of wealth from his acting career and his net worth is $2 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Ian is known for his appearance in the Sharknado films, where he played Fin Shepard. His casting in the franchise was not so easy since he initially rejected a deal of $50,000 until the producers decided to pay him $100,000. The salary was later increased to $200,000 for the second and third films, and he was paid $500,000 for the fifth film.

Ian Ziering discovered his passion for acting when he was pursuing his graduation at the West Orange High School. He soon started appearing in films and TV shows, slowly becoming a well-known face in the entertainment industry. He was initially featured in two episodes of a soap opera titled The Doctors.

He appeared in many other shows until he was cast in Beverly Hills, 90210 and his character appeared in around 292 episodes. He then voiced the character of Dr. Niko Tatopoulos in 40 episodes of the animated series and a sequel to Roland Emmerich's film Godzilla, titled Godzilla: The Series.

Ziering was also invited to make guest appearances in shows like Shark After Dark and Oprah: Where Are They Now? In addition to his scripted work, Ian's filmography includes some reality shows in which he participated.

Ian is recognized for his appearance as Blue Devil in Swamp Thing. The series received positive feedback but was canceled after one season in 2019. He even worked in two video games – Freelancer and Biker Mice from Mars.