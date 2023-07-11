Who is Erica Lindbeck? All about the voice actress amid Futaba AI cover video controversy

Well-known voice actress Erica Lindbeck has recently deleted her Twitter account. The move comes after she got involved in a controversy when a video featuring her AI voice of the character, Futaba Sakura, went viral online. She has voiced various characters over the years and has mostly collaborated with production studios like Bang Zoom!, Studiopolis, and NYAV Post.

Linbeck was a victim of online harassment after the AI cover video began trending on social media. It emerged online this week and featured Futaba's AI voice singing a Bo Burnham song, titled Welcome to the Internet.

Avery Merrick @MarioEmmet Erica Lindbeck (Emira Blight from the Owl House) deleted her Twitter & Instagram accounts because she was getting harassed. The reason: she politely asked folks not to use her voice for AI things. She doesn’t deserve the hate.

Avery Merrick @MarioEmmet Erica Lindbeck (Emira Blight from the Owl House) deleted her Twitter & Instagram accounts because she was getting harassed. The reason: she politely asked folks not to use her voice for AI things. She doesn't deserve the hate.

Social media makes me question my faith in humanity.

Erica initially requested a YouTuber to delete the video. While they complied, it had already been seen by several people by then, who then shared it on other platforms. Lindeback's request towards the YouTuber was criticized by many, forcing Erica to remove her Twitter account completely.

However, several well-known personalities showcased their support for Erica. Writer and narrative designer Anna Webster shared a tweet where she described voice actors as additional collaborators on a project and added:

"Stealing someone's voice and using it to do whatever you want is not only unethical/should be illegal, it's just plain weird!!!!"

Anna 🌿 @annacwebs Danny Kramer - Voice Actor @DannyKramerVO I’m not RT’ing the person’s post but just so we’re clear: it is absolutely screwed up and unacceptable to replicate and use a person’s voice via AI.



Anna 🌿 @annacwebs Voice actors are additional collaborators on a project, not a weird sock puppet to say what you want!!! Stealing someone's voice and using it to do whatever you want is not only unethical/should be illegal, it's just plain weird!!!!

Actor Josh Keaton also posted a tweet, writing that when someone protests for stealing his or her voice, it cannot be called a harassment campaign. He even described Erica as a "wonderful person," adding that she does not deserve what she is getting.

Erica Lindbeck has given her voice to different characters in animes, films, TV shows, and video games

Born on May 29, 1992, Erica Lindbeck finished her graduation from the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television. She developed an interest in voice acting at the same time. The Boston, Massachusetts native participated in various local community plays and school performances.

Erica Lindbeck has given her voice in various projects (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

She started her career with anime, and her first show was Coppelion in 2014, where she voiced Ibara Nurse. This was followed by Magi: The Kingdom of Magic, The Seven Deadly Sins, Charlotte, Skip Beat!, Kakegurui Twin, My Hero Academia, and more.

She has also dubbed for characters in films like Miss Hokusai, The End of Evangelion, NiNoKuni, Bubble, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and more.

She voiced popular characters in projects like Barbie: Dreamtopia, Barbie: Video Game Hero, Lego DC: Shazam!: Magic and Monsters, Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild, and more.

Through a tweet posted in February 2020, Erica Lindbeck revealed that she is bisexual.

"I feel I need to state this openly as well, because I feel that our words have weight in this life. I am absolutely, 100% Bi. Have a nice night," the tweet read.

She has also been the host of a web series called Lindbeck and Lee, alongside another voice actress Mela Lee.

