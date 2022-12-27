“Someone call animal control”: Kim Kardashian’s deleted TikTok dog video controversy explained as reality star dissed online for Pomeranians’ upkeep

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian landed in fresh trouble after daughter North West posted a video on Christmas Eve showing a snippet of her two Pomeranians in a garage.

The video was deleted soon after, but another TikTok account uploaded it and Kim has been dissed online for the poor upkeep of the dogs.

The 42-year-old star manages her 9-year-old daughter’s TikTok account, where the mother-daughter duo often appear together in fun videos.

In a video shared on December 24, Kim’s dogs -- Sake and Sushi -- were seen playing in a playpen in her garage. Within the enclosure where the dogs were running around, there was food, water bowls, multiple blankets, and a small Christmas tree. The now-deleted video was captioned as:

“Christmas time for the dogs.”

North also added Baby It’s Cold Outside, the popular Christmas song, to the video.

TikTok users react to Kim Kardashian keeping her dogs in a garage

The post was quickly deleted after it was uploaded. But it was too late, as some fans had already downloaded the video and re-uploaded it on their own accounts. It was also reshared by many netizens.

Many speculated as to why Kardashian keeps her dogs like that in the garage out of all the places. Others questioned the billionaire’s treatment of the dogs as if the Pomeranians were like any other branded purse she owns. A user on Reddit wrote:

"A lot of them seem to treat animals like they would a new purse. Just a disposable accessory that goes out of fashion and gets left on the shelf."

Fans alleged that the video was removed from North’s account because Kim did not want everyone to know that she keeps her dogs in the garage. One user @needthedeets, who reposted the video, wrote in the caption:

"This video was deleted from North's account. Is it because Kim Kardashian doesn't want people to think they keep their dogs in the garage?"

One fan commented on Reddit that they didn’t know Kim Kardashian had dogs. To which another user replied:

"Probably because she keeps them in the garage. It’s been put out there that she does not like dogs so I bet she does keep them in there."

Although the pups were in sweaters and there were Christmas decorations, wee-wee pads, and dog beds along with food and water in the pen, what irked fans was why would such a rich person like Kim Kardashian not keep her dogs in her mansion and put them in an unusual place instead.

However, some people had a different reaction altogether to the apparently disturbing video. One wrote that they would love to live in Kim Kardashian’s garage too.

Another user dismissed the concern and wrote that the dogs were living in the garage, yet had their own Christmas tree, stating that the dogs looked perfectly fine to them. Some also wrote that the dogs were at least safe inside the garage since there are lots of coyotes roaming wild in the hills of Los Angeles.

As per a statement written on the Dog Advisory Council’s website, it is okay to keep dogs in garages for some time as long as there aren't any materials or supplies that can injure them accidentally. However, the enclosure has to be insulated and the temperature has to be regulated according to the dogs' convenience.

There has been a major conflict between Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West regarding North West’s TikTok account. The 45-year-old rapper slammed Kardashian earlier in February this year for allowing their daughter to indulge in social media and told Hollywood Unlocked:

"My children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

West even went on Instagram to ask for help to get his daughter’s videos removed from the platform, though he later deleted the post.

The SKIMS owner responded to the Donda rapper’s comments regarding North’s social media accounts and stated that West’s constant attacks on her are more hurtful than North’s TikTok videos. She further explained that as her children’s primary caregiver and provider, she is doing her best to protect North while also encouraging her to express and explore her creativity.

