How old is JiffPom? Rumors of the beloved pomeranian’s death spread like wildfire on TikTok

JiffPom, the Pomeranian dog who became an internet sensation, is once again creating a buzz on social media as rumors of the dog dying have left netizens heartbroken. Meanwhile, many social media users are actually waiting for confirmation of the news from the dog’s owner.

With more than 9.5 million followers on Instagram, the latest post from the dog's account dated back to February 20, 2022. The post now has people commenting and wondering if the dog is doing okay.

All of the rumors began after TikTok was flooded with videos of people reacting to JiffPom's death. The most-circulated video has text on JiffPom's picture that reads:

“I’ll never forget you. I’ll miss you forever.”

A video shared on TikTok suggests that Internet's favourite Pomeranian has passed away. (Image via TikTok)

However, none of the videos being shared on social media have any proff or evidence that anything has actually happened to the dog. JiffPom, who is a 12-year-old Pomeranian, has his own fan following, and now people are creating fans accounts to remember him. The accounts, named along the lines of "Remembering JiffPom," have been sharing several videos of the dog.

What is the truth behind JiffPom’s demise? Fans reactions explored

The account, which first shared the supposed news of JiffPom dying, has two videos and both of them already have thousands of views. The first video reveals the date of Jiff's alleged death date as October 7, 2022, in the caption while the text on the video reads:

“RIP my best friend my favorite boy.”

A TikTok account shared videos suggesting the Pomeranian has passed away. (Image via TikTok)

Meanwhile, the second and most circulated video thanks fans for their love and messages.

“Thank you for all the nice comments it’s what jiffpom would’ve wanted.”

While the news of the dog passing away is still not confirmed, many are commenting on how there have been no recent updates from the owner’s end. This is, to an extent, adding to the worries of the netizens. A few comments on the posts read:

Fans question if the dog has been unwell as owner has hardly posted any update on Jiff's social media after February, this year. (Image via TikTok)

At the same time, others are also sharing their reactions to rumors of the dog’s supposed demise.

ava lolz @yunjingffr WTF DO U MEAN JIFFPOM DIED WTF DO U MEAN JIFFPOM DIED

sharklover @legolanadelrey JIFFPOM DIED. he used to be on my ipod touch case JIFFPOM DIED. he used to be on my ipod touch case

nonrefundable @sirensdecay havent been able to cry all year but AS SOON AS I SAW JIFFPOM DIED??? tears streaming down havent been able to cry all year but AS SOON AS I SAW JIFFPOM DIED??? tears streaming down

annie | 62 days 🏠 @h4rryst1ts who spread the rumor that jiffpom died, almost gave me a heart attack fr who spread the rumor that jiffpom died, almost gave me a heart attack fr

There has been no news from the owner of the dog’s death or that he was suffering from health issues. This suggests that the internet’s favorite dog might still be alive, as the owners have not revealed or confirmed the news.

Born on February 26, 2010, the Pomeranian is one of the most famous animals on social media. He has also been featured in many films like Adventures of Bailey: A Night in Cowtown.

He first made headlines in 2014 when he registered his name in the Guinness World Records for the fastest 10-meter run on hind legs and the fastest 5-meter run on front paws.

As of writing this article, there was no confirmed news about the dog being alive or having passed away, and neither is there news of him being sick.

