ID's In Pursuit with John Walsh: How did Teylyn McAlpin die?

On November 28, 2020, the Asheville Police Department responded to a 911 call informing them about a shooting on 90 Gay Street, near Montford baseball field and Tempie Avery Montford Center. The victim was a 17-year-old high school student and single father, Teylyn McAlpin.

Now, Investigation Discovery's show In Pursuit with John Walsh has taken up the case in their latest episode, scheduled to air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

The official synopsis of In Pursuit with John Walsh reads:

"Victims' rights activist John Walsh and his son, Callahan, showcase time-sensitive, unsolved cases in desperate need of attention, mobilizing the public to engage in the pursuit of justice."

ID's In Pursuit with John Walsh: Teylyn McAlpin was killed in November 2020

Teylyn McAlpin was a 17-year-old senior at Asheville High School. He was a single father to a one-year-old daughter, as well as a wonderful brother and uncle who planned on remaining in Asheville, North Carolina, even after his graduation.

Things did not turn out as planned for Teylyn after he was shot and killed on the morning of November 28, 2020. As the world was reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, Teylyn was shot on 90 Gay Street.

The Asheville Police Department responded after receiving a 911 call about the incident. Upon reaching the location, they discovered Teylyn's body, who had been shot several times.

The police informed Teylyn's family, who noted that their son was of an outgoing nature. According to The Cinemaholic, Teylyn's mother said:

"At 8:30 I was calling Tey, seeing where he was at and he was getting killed at that exact same time I was calling him."

Who killed Teylyn McAlpin?

An investigation conducted by the police department led the officers to two assailants, a 16-year-old minor and 18-year-old Dionate Whitson aka Diontae, on December 4, 2020.

Both were charged with first-degree murder. The 16-year-old was taken into custody on December 8, 2020, after public pressure mounted on the police department. However, no details about the assailant were disclosed owing to their minor stature. Dionate Whitson, the second assailant, is still absconding.

The police department has sought help from the public, asking people to notify officials in case Whitson is spotted. A reward of $10,000 for any information that would lead to Whitson's arrest was also announced. An additional notice from the department read:

"He is charged with first-degree murder and has been known to be in possession of a weapon."

On November 30, 2022, Teylyn's sister gathered at the incident site along with other community members and said:

"Death don’t have to be the thing we do. I’m tired of rest in peace shirts. I don’t know how anybody else feels, but I’m tired of it."

American television personality, host, and victims rights advocate John Walsh and son Calahan Walsh will now take up Teylyn's murder case on the ID show In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Oriented towards bringing victims justice and putting fugitives behind bars, In Pursuit with John Walsh will next air on October 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET.

