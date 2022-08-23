In Pursuit with John Walsh: What did fugitive William Strand do?

Authorities have identified William Strand, a Pocomoke City resident, as the prime suspect in the homicide of Lesa Renee White, 48, who lived in Atlantic, Virginia. On the evening of January 6, 2021, detectives in Pocomoke City discovered White's body inside a home located in the 1400 block of Snow Hill Lane.

Now, ID's In Pursuit with John Walsh will recount the narrative of William Strand, who remains a wanted fugitive in the Eastern Shore case. The debut episode of the true-crime reality show's recently renewed Season 4, titled Lying in Wait, will air on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis states:

"John is in pursuit of William Strand -- police say he killed his ex-girlfriend who was also the mother of his son. Later, Cal hunts for Leslie Lagrotta, a suspect accused of sexually assaulting women in central Florida for over a decade."

With that said, let's explore the wrongdoings of wanted fugitive William Strand ahead of the episode premiere.

Everything to know about William Strand, a wanted fugitive

William Strand, the alleged perpetrator in the murder of a 48-year-old Virginia woman named Lesa Renee White, is still at large. Police issued a warning along with an arrest warrant earlier last year that he could be hiding on the Eastern Shore in forested areas or sheds.

White was shot and killed on January 6, 2021 according to Maryland State Police, and William Strand, 52, of Pocomoke City is wanted in connection with the homicide. The woman was discovered dead by police at a residence in the same locality. An autopsy determined that she was murdered by a gunshot to the head.

In a 2021 report, Ronald Snyder from Maryland State Police reportedly stated:

"It’s very early in the investigation. Our homicide unit is looking into all aspects of this investigation and seeing what connections the victim may have to Mr. Strand or anyone else associated with this case."

Strand faces both first and second degree murder charges in Worcester County. Maryland State Police and Maryland Case Search both state that at the time of White's killing, he was already being pursued on an arrest warrant related to another attempted murder case in Somerset County.

His whereabouts are unknown, however he could be in Pocomoke City or eastern Virginia, hiding in the woods or finding shelter in barns, sheds, etc. He was last spotted driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

William Strand is often-times described as a middle-aged man of about 5 feet 7 inches who weighs roughly 220 pounds. He is also said to have a salt and pepper goatee and a receding hairline, and goes by nicknames "Chim" and "Shack Daddy."

Briefly diving into ID's In Pursuit with John Walsh

Investigation Discovery's documentary series, In Pursuit with John Walsh, follows Walsh and his son Callahan Walsh as they search for missing persons, locate wanted criminals, and educate the general public to promote a more efficient and responsible criminal justice system.

On August 24, the 12-episode long season 4 for the critically acclaimed series will premiere. This season's stories will include an instance involving a correctional officer and devoted mother who goes missing, with William Strand, the father, emerging as the primary suspect in the homicide.

Upcoming cases will include the crimes of an anonymous serial s*xual predator, who is said to have frightened women in central Florida for years until a breakthrough in DNA technology appeared to link Leslie Lagrotta to the crimes.

Cal is currently on the scene in Orlando, Florida, to assist local law enforcement in their search for Lagrotta.

Back to William Strand, followers are advised to text or phone the show's call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE with any information they may have about Strand's activities or location.

One can even contribute details online at InPursuitTips.com. Additionally, the Maryland State Police can be reached via phone at 202-510-2847.

The season 4 debut of the show will be broadcast on ID at 9 pm ET this Wednesday, August 24, and will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

