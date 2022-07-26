Who is Georjlyn Hayes? 20-year old TikToker reveals she was not missing as fans feared she could be the next Gabby Petito

The mother of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has revealed that her daughter has been found safe by Columbus law enforcement. The influencer's family was panic-stricken after discovering their daughter was stranded in Kentucky. Since then, the TikToker's mother, Brenda Hayes, filed a missing person's report with the Coshocton County Sheriff. NBC4 revealed that Georjlyn went missing on July 12.

Lena Wilson, the founder of Golden Hearts, a Voice 4 the Voiceless, directed her team in search of Georjlyn Hayes. Wilson told WCMH-TC that the 20-year-old was located on Saturday morning. Reports regarding where the influencer was found were not made public. Wilson revealed:

“Saturday morning, after tips began flowing in the night before, Georjlyn was located by law enforcement in the Columbus area. We are elated her missing persons case had great public reaction, and could result in her family having peace of mind. We don't see enough of 'found alive' and her being found as so, is a great moment of relief. Most cases of missing persons end up going into cold cases."

According to Golden Heart's Facebook page, Georjlyn Hayes was last seen in Coshocton, Ohio, before going missing. Her mother believed that her daughter was traveling to Columbus and Cincinnati but later found through her daughter's TikTok video that she was stranded in Kentucky.

After finding out about the same, Brenda sent her daughter money through CashApp in hopes of helping Georjlyn. The money was collected, however, from a different time zone. The mother shared:

“I sent it at 9.51pm and it was collected at 6.51pm.”

The mother also shared that as she attempted to call Georjlyn, the voicemail was changed to a person named Cory being identified instead of Georjlyn.

"Leave me tf alone": Georjlyn Hayes demands her parents stay away from her

On Friday, July 22, the TikToker, who boasts over 11k followers on her account, took to the video-sharing platform asking her parents to leave her alone. She also assured followers that she was okay. She wrote:

“Leave me tf alone I'm a grown a** woman bruh I'm 20 leave me alone your dead to me I'm not missing.”

Netizens were worried that the TikToker met with a tragic death after going missing, similar to influencer Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old whose body was found in a Wyoming national park after going missing during a cross-country road trip.

However, Georjlyn Hayes insinuated that she was fine and was staying away from her family. She also revealed on TikTok that she received the money her mother had sent her but did not wish to have any contact with her immediate family. Georjlyn said:

“I'm just not answering any of you an yeah I took that money you sent it to me but ion wanna talk or see any of you guys for the rest of my life period.”

While responding to a comment which asked whether the TikToker was okay, Georjlyn Hayes shared about her family:

“Yup im fine now tell them to leave me tf alone there dead to me. I was never missing tf just don’t want to ever talk to them or anything tf.”

What happened in the family remains unclear. The information about the same was not shared by her mother, Brenda Hayes, at the time of writing this article.

