"Please leave him": I Love A Mama's Boy fans urge Kristy to divorce Robert after taking the paternity test

I Love A Mama's Boy returned to TLC for an all-new episode on Sunday night, and this week, Kristy decided to give in and take the paternity test. Over the past few weeks, Robert's mother Nancy has been forcing her son to take a paternity test to confirm if his daughter with Kristy was really his. Robert also gave in to his mum's suspicions and urged his wife to agree for the same.

Following the episode's release, many fans took to Twitter to express their honest reactions, and the majority of them were not favourable to Robert. @Tr3TrueBlue wrote:

"This whole thing is just ridiculous/embarrasing/disgusting...Kristy please leave him...let Nancy have him."

Sandra B. @Tr3TrueBlue This whole thing is just ridiculous/ embarrassing/disgusting…Kristy please leave him…let Nancy have him #iloveamamasboy This whole thing is just ridiculous/ embarrassing/disgusting…Kristy please leave him…let Nancy have him #iloveamamasboy

Episode 6 of I Love A Mama's Boy titled It's Mama's Day, Honey, featured Kristy and Robert having a conversation about the paternity test his mother had been pestering him about. During her confessional, Kristy shared that there was a lot going on that put her family at stake. She was referring to the paternity test drama.

Kristy shared that she did not put the stress of the paternity test on Robert because of his fight. But now that his fight was over, she couldn't keep quiet about it any longer. The I Love A Mama's Boy star added that she needed to confront the situation now.

Opening up to Robert, Kristy asked him if he didn't think that Kimberly was his daughter. Robert shared,

"Of course I believe my daughter is mine. Maybe I just got a nagging mom. I think the best antidote for this situation is for you to take them."

Hearing what Robert had to say, the I Love A Mama's Boy star shared that she felt very disrespected. Continuing, Kristy decided to go ahead with the paternity test to keep Nancy quiet. Kristy added that even after the paternity test, she didn't think that Nancy would back down.

Fans claim Kirsty should divorce Robert in I Love A Mama's Boy

Fans who watched the episode and saw Kristy agree to take the paternity test took to Twitter to voice their opinions. They shared that she should serve Robert with a divorce notice along with the results.

Natty D 🇹🇹 @StJamesGirl78 Robert is disrespectful. His wife should divorce his dumb ass and let his mama have him. #iloveamamasboy Robert is disrespectful. His wife should divorce his dumb ass and let his mama have him. #iloveamamasboy

I hope she stops at the divorce attorney's office on her way to drop off the samples.



#iloveamamasboy I cannot believe that this woman is actually doing a paternity test because her bitch of a mother in law demanded it and the husband is going along with it.I hope she stops at the divorce attorney's office on her way to drop off the samples. I cannot believe that this woman is actually doing a paternity test because her bitch of a mother in law demanded it and the husband is going along with it.I hope she stops at the divorce attorney's office on her way to drop off the samples.#iloveamamasboy

Mel Jackson @jacksonmel20 Take the test then file for divorce, you shouldn't have to live like this #iloveamamasboy Take the test then file for divorce, you shouldn't have to live like this #iloveamamasboy

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #iloveamamasboy

That paternity test would come attached to some divorce papers That paternity test would come attached to some divorce papers #iloveamamasboyThat paternity test would come attached to some divorce papers 😆 https://t.co/nVwEEs5cAj

Jewmaican @ErickaB99508680 #TLC If my mother-in-law ever doubted the paternity of one of my children and my husband agreed with her I’ll be serving him divorce papers along with the DNA results. #iloveamamasboy If my mother-in-law ever doubted the paternity of one of my children and my husband agreed with her I’ll be serving him divorce papers along with the DNA results.#iloveamamasboy #TLC https://t.co/oPvfias0qg

TheRedDiva BLM @TheRedDiva Straight up folks if I was Kristy I would cuss that mean sour face old witch out then I would go and file for divorce and sole custody of my kids so I would not have to see either one of them again #ILoveAMamasBoy Straight up folks if I was Kristy I would cuss that mean sour face old witch out then I would go and file for divorce and sole custody of my kids so I would not have to see either one of them again #ILoveAMamasBoy

More on what happened this week in I Love A Mama's Boy Episode 6

This week on I Love A Mama's Boy, Kristy's mother was in town and staying with her daughter. When she heard about the paternity test drama that Nancy had sparked, she was shocked. During her confessional, Kathy shared that Nancy's relationship with Robert was overwhelming.

She said:

"She, like, really tries to baby him. It's just kind of sickening. And she needs to control herself and be a better mother and mother-in-law because she is wild."

Meanwhile, Kristy opened up about why she decided to take the paternity test. The I Love A Mama's Boy star revealed she had been so hurt and angry with Robert.

Kristy added that she had a lot to think about. She said:

"I feel like if I don't take the paternity tests, that I'm never going to hear the end of it. And I feel like Nancy is going to say, 'Oh she doesn't want to take the paternity test because she knows the baby's not his.' And that will be like her ammo forever and I'll never hear the end of it."

Kristy continued to share that at this point she had no other choice but to take the test.

I Love A Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

