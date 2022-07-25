"Matt’s mom is unhinged": Fans slam Kelly after she pays Brittany a surprise visit in I Love A Mama's Boy

TLC's I Love A Mama's Boy returned for an all-new episode on Sunday night, and this week Kelly went one step further in making Brittany feel uncomfortable. The episode kicked off with Kelly making a surprise visit to Brittany's workplace, claiming that she just needed to verify if the latter was telling the truth.

Much like Brittany, viewers were also not happy with Kelly's behavior.

Episode 6 of I Love A Mama's Boy, titled It's Mama's Day, Honey, featured Brittany getting flustered after seeing Kelly show up at her workplace. She shared that she didn't like that her personal life was invading her professional life. However, that didn't seem to worry Kelly at all, who continued to grill Brittany about various things.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to call out Kelly, claiming she was out of hand.

Fans condemn Kelly for surprising Brittany at her workplace in I Love A Mama's Boy Episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kelly was out of line for paying Brittany a surprise visit at her clinic. Some also added that Kelly was the reason her son had trust issues.

Whoa Kelly this just took a turn from fun crazy to Lifetime movie crazy #ILoveAMamasBoy



What are you doing at her job??

Matt's mom Kelly is wayyy to extreme. What are you doing at her job?? #iloveamamasboy

Some fans also claimed that they would've called security to escort Kelly out or would've gone a step further and got a restraining order against her.

Brittany should get a restraining order against Kelly! That's scary and inappropriate. Her son is going to be single forever #iloveamamasboy

I'd put a restraining order against Kelly if I was Brittany #iloveamamasboy



Britt nds a restraining order against Kelly. Where is Matt's dad & the masculine energy in this home. This isn't okay Kelly May isn't ur damn man let him get a wife & hve grand kids! They need personal time! Kelly stop! #iloveamamasboy

I'd have security escort Kelly's ass right on out. Bye sis #ILoveAMamasBoy

Here's what happened when Kelly visited Brittany at her workplace in I Love A Mama's Boy

Kelly justified her unexpected visit by saying that she felt like Matt and Brittany were getting serious, and therefore needed to get a little bit more information. She then decided to visit Brittany at her dental office, claiming she wanted to make sure Brittany was telling the truth.

During her confessional, Kelly said:

"I need to know what Matt's getting into. I said I would be his eyes and his ears. So I'd like to have a one-on-one with her, woman to woman."

Coming out of her office, Brittany was taken aback to see Kelly sitting at the reception. The I Love A Mama's Boy star also added that she wanted to catch Brittany off guard so she could see how she reacted without rehearsing.

When Brittany asked Kelly what she was doing in her office, Kelly shared that both she and Matt had trust issues because of his past relationships, and so she decided to check and see if her son's girlfriend really did have a job.

Kelly continued to grill Brittany with inappropriate questions. She asked the I Love A Mama's Boy star if she was the type of woman who would "hook a man by becoming pregnant."

When Brittany asked Kelly what it would take to win her trust, the latter said that nothing was free and she shouldn't imagine it to be like winning a big prize at a fair. Brittany quickly retaliated and told Matt's mother that she was a prize too.

Furthermore, when Brittany asked Kelly if Matt knew that she was showing up at her workplace, Kelly revealed that her son was unaware of it. Brittany then asked Kelly who would be the one to tell Matt about his mother's sudden visit.

In response, Kelly said that she hoped it would just be between the two of them. Brittany turned down her request, claiming that Matt would be made aware of her visit.

I Love A Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

