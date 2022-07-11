Why are I Love a Mama's Boy fans slamming Tre's mother Lorenda?

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy, Abbey decided to confront Lorenda about her spending too much time with her boyfriend Tre. She gifted Lorenda a low-cut t-shirt as her birthday gift, despite the fact that she was not invited to her birthday dinner, which coincidentally falls on the same day as Valentine's Day.

Abbey respectfully asked Lorenda not to visit her home too often and this made Lorenda very angry. She said that it was a stab in the heart for her and left after hugging Abbey.

She visited the boutique where Abbey worked, which was the same shop where she had bought her the gift, and asked her to exchange it to buy a top of her own choice. I Love a Mama's Boy fans thought that this was because of Abbey's confrontation and slammed Lorenda for disrespecting Abbey and her thoughtful gift.

April Riley @April2829 Whew I would never buy her another gift. That is rude. I can understand if it don't fit but damn. #iloveamamasboy Whew I would never buy her another gift. That is rude. I can understand if it don't fit but damn. #iloveamamasboy

I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Lorenda for returning Abbey's Gift

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy, Abbey confronted Lorenda about her visiting her and Tre's home too often and doing the household work. She said:

"I appreciate everything everything you do... you are at the house a lot."

However, Abbey later asked Lorenda not to come over too often. Lorenda then asked her who would take care of her son and if Abbey would make breakfast for Tre early in the morning. Abbey told her that they were not too concerned about household work.

At the time, Lorenda left after hugging Abbey. She visited Abbey's boutique and returned the gift she had bought for her birthday. She said it was for young people and that she felt like 'Angela Bassett' while wearing it. Instead, she bought herself another t-shirt that made her look even younger.

Abbey was upset with the occurrence and said that she could never please Lorenda. I Love a Mama's Boy fans quickly slammed Lorenda for returning Abbey's gifts and getting angry at her for asking to back off from her and Tre's personal lives.

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Lorenda says the gift was too young looking and then picks something that actually is too young looking for her #iloveamamasboy Lorenda says the gift was too young looking and then picks something that actually is too young looking for her #iloveamamasboy

Alley Cat ♉️ @Lotion4MyASH_ Now she said she wanted something her age. What is she gonna do with a crop top!? #ILoveAMamasBoy Now she said she wanted something her age. What is she gonna do with a crop top!? #ILoveAMamasBoy

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Lorenda saying the gift is too young looking while wearing a track suit SMFH #iloveamamasboy Lorenda saying the gift is too young looking while wearing a track suit SMFH #iloveamamasboy

Snarkin Spades @SnarkInSpades Lorenda is trying to return her gift because her shirt didn’t say: mama or nana on it. Which is indicative of how that’s her entire personality. #ILoveAMamasBoy Lorenda is trying to return her gift because her shirt didn’t say: mama or nana on it. Which is indicative of how that’s her entire personality. #ILoveAMamasBoy

What happened on I Love a Mama's Boy tonight?

Tonight on I Love a Mama's Boy, Shekeb told Emily about his date with Yussra, but instead called it a 'favor' he was doing for his mother. He asked Emily to meet her and learn a few things about their culture to impress Laila. Emily was shocked to hear this and called Laila a 'sneaky little snake' for trying to set up her boyfriend with another girl.

Emily spoke about the same issue with her friend Jessica and said that she feared that Shekeb was cheating on her. Her friend advised her to meet the girl once to politely give her a hint that it was not a competition and that Emily was very secure in her relationship.

The episode description reads:

"Leyna fights to hold her own while visiting a rehearsal dinner space. Brittany has her first sleepover at Matt's. Shekeb confesses to Emily about having lunch with Yussra. Abbey tells Lorenda to back off."

I Love a Mama's Boy features some mother-son duos who have a 'wildly inappropriate relationship' that affects their partners and their love life. The Season 3 mother-son duos of the show include:

Shekeb and Laila

Roberto and Nancy

Kelly and Matt

Tre and Lorenda

Ethan and Esther

The drama-filled show airs every Sunday on TLC at 10.00 pm ET.

