I Love a Mama's Boy fans divided over Emily calling Yussra a homewrecker 

Tonight's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy was high on the drama quotient. Emily met Yussra for a cup of tea and while that meeting was smooth sailing, the next one, where Yussra invited her to work out with Shekeb, did not go well.

The workout was very awkward for Emily as Shekeb kept on commending Yussra's fitness and praised her for lifting so much weight. Emily became angry and told Shekeb that Laila was trying to set him up with Yussra.

Yussra felt that she was trapped in the middle of both of them and said that she did not know that Shekeb was in a relationship when she met him. She tried to defend herself by saying that the situation was awkward for her as well and that she was just being a friend.

Emily, however, felt that just like Laila, Yussra too was pretending to be innocent. She called Shekeb a cheater and Yussra a homewrecker. Shekeb apologized to Yussra on Emily's behalf.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans were split over the whole ordeal. Some felt that Yussra was not as innocent as she seemed and wanted to be in a relationship with Shekeb. Others called out Emily for being disrespectful towards Yussra and not confronting Shekeb.

While some I Love a Mama's Boy fans thought that Yussra had purposely made her way into the middle of Emily and Shekeb's relationship, other viewers slammed Emily for accusing Yussra of infidelity instead of confronting her boyfriend.

Sandra B. @Tr3TrueBlue So I just want to understand…Emily got mad because Yusarra and Shekab were getting along? And instead of calling Shekab out she calls her a home wrecker? Is that right? #ILoveAMamasBoy So I just want to understand…Emily got mad because Yusarra and Shekab were getting along? And instead of calling Shekab out she calls her a home wrecker? Is that right? #ILoveAMamasBoy https://t.co/lnbYu7mBZg

#iloveamamasboy -Shekeb, habibi, not too many women would be cool w/their man going on dates w/other women. Yussra, you got no business commenting on their relationship. You're being mischievous at best. Don't act like you wouldn't feel the same way if the tables were reversed. -Shekeb, habibi, not too many women would be cool w/their man going on dates w/other women. Yussra, you got no business commenting on their relationship. You're being mischievous at best. Don't act like you wouldn't feel the same way if the tables were reversed. #iloveamamasboy

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 But why is yussra continuing to see Sheekeb after she found out he is living with his gf? That makes no sense #iloveamamasboy But why is yussra continuing to see Sheekeb after she found out he is living with his gf? That makes no sense #iloveamamasboy

Snarkin Spades @SnarkInSpades Emily just said even though she’s not the jealous type. First. Ha. Second but let’s follow that up with “but I have to be territorial”…??? #ILoveAMamasBoy Emily just said even though she’s not the jealous type. First. Ha. Second but let’s follow that up with “but I have to be territorial”…??? #ILoveAMamasBoy

Some I Love a Mama's Boy fans called out Shekeb for going on 'dates' with another girl and pushing Emily's buttons, thereby making her insecure. They felt that he was rude in asking Emily to apologize to Yussra and calling Emily's behavior embarrassing. Fans also felt that it was inappropriate for him to comment on Yussra's body and workout.

♐️👑Party of One 🎉♐️ @GlamSquad09 Shekeb has a lot of nerve saying he’s embarrassed by Emily’s behavior and apologizing to Yussra for it. Boy bye! YOU’RE the embarrassment. #iloveamamasboy Shekeb has a lot of nerve saying he’s embarrassed by Emily’s behavior and apologizing to Yussra for it. Boy bye! YOU’RE the embarrassment. #iloveamamasboy

TheRedDiva BLM @TheRedDiva Shekeb you are a total jerk how in the world are you going to sit here and flirt with a woman in front of your girlfriend and honestly Emily should just leave you #ILoveAMamasBoy Shekeb you are a total jerk how in the world are you going to sit here and flirt with a woman in front of your girlfriend and honestly Emily should just leave you #ILoveAMamasBoy

🍒🐛🍒 @Jars_of_Saturn "You just made me look so stupid" Why do you care Shekeb...? are you trying to impress Yussra that much?? stick up for yourself without putting Emily down for once, goddamn! #iloveamamasboy "You just made me look so stupid" Why do you care Shekeb...? are you trying to impress Yussra that much?? stick up for yourself without putting Emily down for once, goddamn! #iloveamamasboy

What else happened on I Love a Mama's Boy tonight?

In the latest episode, Esther tried to invite herself to Leyna's bachelorette party in Miami. She said that she was going to be in Florida that same weekend for a friend's birthday party, but Leyna and Ethan felt that Esther was lying because she had wanted to be part of the party ever since they got engaged.

Esther tried to pick a wedding cake of her own choice, which was gluten free. Ethan called her out for not letting Leyna choose her own cake.

Roberto won his big fight in under two minutes and thanked his wife and his mother for their support. Roberto's mother was happy that he could now concentrate on asking Kristy for a paternity test.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs on TLC every Wednesday at 10 pm ET.

