"Nancy is awful": Fans criticize Roberto's mum after calling Kristy a bad influence in I Love a Mama's Boy 

TLC's I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 returned for an all-new intense episode on Sunday night. Titled Spanky Spanky, Episode 3 of the reality TV series featured a lot of drama this week, but the one mother that fans couldn't stand the most was Nancy. From calling her son's wife a bad influence to showing up at their house unannounced, Nancy got on the viewer's nerves.

Episode 3 of I Love a Mama's Boy showcased Roberto revealing that his mother asked him to take a paternity test to confirm if his kids with Kristy were really his. Kristy, who heard this, was taken aback and left furious with his mother. So much so that when she showed up at their home unannounced, she decided not to say anything and took the high road by staying silent.

Though the I Love a Mama's Boy contestant wanted to confront Nancy about her paternity test statement, Kristy decided to stay silent until her husband got home. When Roberto arrived, he was surprised to see his mother at home. Wanting to dodge a bullet, he hushed her out of the house for the lunch he promised her.

Surprised that he was taking her out of his house the minute he walked in, Nancy accused Kristy of being a bad influence on her son. Fans who watched the episode took to social media to slam Nancy for her disrespectful behavior and accusations towards Kristy.

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Nancy was the one who was a bad influence. Some fans also shared that Roberto's mother was "awful" and "evil."

Apart from Nancy and Kristy's issues, a lot more drama unfolded this week on I Love a Mama's Boy. For starters, Matt finally introduced Brittany to his mother, Kelly, who wasted no time in grilling Brittany with inappropriate questions. She asked her if she googled her name would she find her nudes. She also asked Brittany if she would be open to signing a prenup.

Kelly didn't stop at that, she went on to ask the I Love a Mama's Boy star if she was open to having kids and if she had any problems with them being close to their grandparents. Matt felt uncomfortable with those questions, claiming that he and Brittany hadn't discussed those things yet.

During her confessional, Brittany shared that she didn't feel like Kelly's questions were sarcastic but felt like they were questioning her character. Brittany also shared that their meeting didn't go well. Even though Kelly wasn't mean to her, she added that Kelly wasn't nice to her either.

Later in the episode, Kelly and Matt went for a couple's massage that weirded out even the workers in the spa. They claimed they had even seen mothers and daughters coming to the couple's spa but were seeing a mother and son for the first time.

During their massage, Kelly asked Matt to promise her that he would never replace her, even if he did get married to Brittany.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

