I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 4: Fans slam Shekeb for lying to Emily about his date

On episode 4 of I Love a Mama's Boy, Shekeb and Emily visited an antique shop to buy things for their new apartment. Shekeb, who was feeling guilty about meeting another girl, told Emily about his date with Yussra, but tried to downplay it by calling it a 'favor' for his mom.

He tried to convince Emily that the meeting meant nothing and it was just a lunch meeting with his mother's friend. I Love a Mama's Boy fans were very angry at Shekeb for lying to Emily as it was indeed a date. They advised Emily to leave him and slammed Shekeb for going on a date with another girl.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Shekeb totally lied to Emily about his date with Yussra!! #ILoveAMamasBoy Shekeb totally lied to Emily about his date with Yussra!! #ILoveAMamasBoy

On episode 4 of I Love a Mama's Boy, Shekeb told Emily about his lunch with Yussra and said,

"I met someone you probably might like."

He told Emily that Yussra was his mother's friend. Emily initially thought that it might be a woman in her 60s but later Shekeb told her that Yussra was the same age and religion as him. He asked Emily to meet Yussra and learn some things from her so that she could impress Laila.

Emily was very upset by this and said that she did not trust Laila as she had tried to do something similar in the past. In the previous season, Laila had tried to set up Shekeb on a blind date with a friend in Emily's presence. Emily called Laila a 'Sneaky Little Snake'. She was upset with Shekeb for talking to Yussra about their personal relationship.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans slammed Shekeb for lying to Emily as his meeting with Yussra was indeed a date. They also called him out for going out with someone when he was in fact in a relationship at the time.

Nida @nidzi1k @BroGod4Life Shekeb going out alone with a woman other than his fiancé isn’t appropriate #iloveamamasboy @BroGod4Life Shekeb going out alone with a woman other than his fiancé isn’t appropriate #iloveamamasboy

#iloveamamasboy -No, he's seriously NOT contemplating on socializing w/this woman again?! That's not cool & Emily has every right to be upset by this. -No, he's seriously NOT contemplating on socializing w/this woman again?! That's not cool & Emily has every right to be upset by this.#iloveamamasboy

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Why is shekeb lying about his date? Why say anything if you aren't going to tell the truth. Then he's telling her all the things he has in common with her and he's going on a second date #iloveamamasboy Why is shekeb lying about his date? Why say anything if you aren't going to tell the truth. Then he's telling her all the things he has in common with her and he's going on a second date #iloveamamasboy

#ILoveAMamasBoy Shekeb: I just did my mom a little favor and met up with her, it was like a meet up with a friend Shekeb: I just did my mom a little favor and met up with her, it was like a meet up with a friend #ILoveAMamasBoy https://t.co/hobf8zaiWo

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #iloveamamasboy a date is anywhere you say it is you dingdong #iloveamamasboy a date is anywhere you say it is you dingdong

A recap of I Love a Mama's Boy Episode 3

Last week on I Love a Mama's Boy, Emily visited Shekeb's mother to patch things up and apologize for smashing her plants in the previous season. 6. Laila felt that the peace offering was suspicious and thought of Emily as the devil.

Emily left the gift on the porch.

Laila visited Shekeb's apartment. Kristy went on a girl's night out and told them about Roberto asking her for a paternity test.

Her friends were amazed by her composure and could not believe that Roberto could ask her something like this. Kristy's mother-in-law visited their home as she was supposed to have lunch with Roberto. Kristy did not say anything to her.

Brittany met Kelly for the first time. Kelly asked her a lot of personal questions like whether she would be willing to sign a prenuptial and have children in the future.

Matt and Kelly later went for a couple's massage. Kelly liked Brittany but felt that she was too 'lippy.'

Esther told the audience that she adored Leyna but Leyna was jealous of the close bond Esther and Ethan had. Ethan thought that his mother was s*xy and wanted to dance to the song Sexual Healing with his mother on his wedding day.

The episode description reads,

"Ethan and Leyna are getting married, but she can't stand how he flirts with his own mom. Kristy tries to stay calm when forced to see Nancy. Kelly preps for her first meeting with Brittany. Laila visits Shekeb's home, where nothing goes as planned."

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

