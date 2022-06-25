Brian Laundrie confession: Notebook transcript reveals 'mercy killing' of Gabby Petito, latter's lawyer slams letter as nonsense

On Friday, June 24, late Brian Laundrie's family released his notebook, where he reportedly admitted to having killed his fiancée Gabby Petito. Fox News first reported the new development.

As per the alleged revelations, Laundrie reportedly admitted to the "mercy killing" of Petito. The body of 22-year-old Petito was found in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park after she was reported missing. At the time, Laundrie was on the run till he reportedly killed himself in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park wilderness.

While an autopsy of the bodies found that Brian Laundrie had passed away due to a self-inflicted gunshot to his head, Petito was strangled to death, as per the reports of the Teton County Coroner.

What did Brian Laundrie's confessional notebook about Gabby Petito's murder say?

According to reports of the notebook from Fox News and People Magazine, excerpts from Brian Laundrie's confession read:

“I ended her (Gabby Petito) life. thought it was merciful, that it is what she wanted, but I see now all the mistakes I made…I panicked. I was in shock. But from the moment I decided, took away her pain, I knew I couldn't go on without her."

Meanwhile, another part of the confessional note addressed to Gabby Petito's family mentioned that they would be happy when wild animals mangled his remains. The note read:

“I have killed myself by this creek in the hope that animals may tear me apart that it might make some of her family happy.”

The notebook was waterlogged, but numerous copies were made and were handed to multiple publications by Laundrie's family lawyer Steve Bertolino. Although the notebook had been drenched, the confession was still legible.

Late Brian Laundrie explained why he killed fiancée Gabby Petito

Laundrie explained the event as an "unexpected tragedy" and recalled the incident when they were in the Grand Teton National Park around August last year. In his notes, the late New York native claimed that Petito' wanted it.' The 'it' refers to her death, but in the same sentence, Laundrie added that it was a mistake.

According to the confession, Petito was injured when the 22-year-old fell into a creek. While Brian Laundrie claimed that he was unaware of the extent of Petito's injuries, she was reportedly in "extreme pain." Laundrie also mentioned how he could not find their car in the dark.

He wrote:

“I found her breathing barely, gasping, any (indistinct word) she was freezing cold, we had just come from the blazing hot national parks in Utah…The temperature had dropped to freezing and she was soaking wet. I carried her as far as I could down the stream towards the car, stumbling, exhausted in shock, when my (indistinct word) and I knew I couldn't safely carry her.”

While the late 23-year-old said that he started a fire and tried to comfort her. It is unclear how Brian Laundrie cared for Gabby Petito in her last moment, as the notes do not mention it. Later, he further claimed that Petito was in a "painful cycle" as she would shiver from her injuries and the cold. It was reportedly at this time when Laundrie decided to kill her to save her from the agonizing pain allegedly.

Following the release of the notes, Gabby Petito's family lawyer Patrick Reilly said that the reasons in the notes provided by Laundrie are "nonsense." It must be noted that Laundrie's confession cannot be taken to be authentic as the authorities or forensic analysis (if any) is yet to confirm these claims.

