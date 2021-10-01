Who was Robert Lowery? Cause of death awaited as remains of missing hiker found during search for Gabby Petito  

Wyoming authorities have identified the body of Robert Lowery in the same national forest where the human remains of Gabby Petito were found. Father of two, “Bob” Lowery was last seen on August 20 hiking the Black Canyon Trail located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The Houston resident was last seen carrying a black duffel bag along with a sleeping bag and tent. Search teams found his body as they were investigating the death of Gabby Petito, who has acquired nationwide attention in the States.

Police officials found themselves returning to the forest after they received crucial tips regarding the death of Petito. Teton County Search and Rescue Team found a body similar to the description of Robert Lowery on Tuesday. His remains were found in the Teton Pass, just 40 miles away from where Petito’s body was found.

HeatherS @HeatherSconz @BrianEntin Just saw that the body of missing man Robert Lowery was found in Teton. He went missing on Aug. 20th. No details yet. If it was homicide though…that’s four murders in same spot in same week. @BrianEntin Just saw that the body of missing man Robert Lowery was found in Teton. He went missing on Aug. 20th. No details yet. If it was homicide though…that’s four murders in same spot in same week.

WTF_MONI↙️ @WTF_M0NI #GABBYPETITO #robertlowery another body was found in the Teton national park on the 29th of September believed to be Robert Lowery. Bodies just seem to be popping up on Brian's Route. #BrianLaundrie another body was found in the Teton national park on the 29th of September believed to be Robert Lowery. Bodies just seem to be popping up on Brian's Route. #BrianLaundrie #GABBYPETITO #robertlowery

Robert Lowery’s death is currently under investigation.

Who was Robert Lowery?

The 46-year-old was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the letter “P” on it. He was traveling from Houston to Wyoming on August 19 to explore the Black Canyon Trail in the national forest, which is best known to be a hiking spot and also great for mountain biking.

Teton County Search and Rescue said:

“The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point.”

Human remains of Gabby Petito, 22 were found in the same forest (Image via gabspetito/ Instagram)

As the investigation regarding Lowery’s death continues, his family told KPRC:

Also Read

“At this time, we especially want to thank Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing. Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend.”

Deputy Chad Sachse from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office told a news outlet that media coverage regarding Gabby Petito’s homicide led to them receiving information regarding Robert Lowery.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far