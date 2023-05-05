IHOP Ultimate Steak Burger Combos: varieties, price, nutritional facts, availability, and all you need to know

IHOP is providing a fantastic value with their Ultimate Steakburger Combos just in time for grilling season! Each Combo includes your choice of Steakburger, fries, and a Coke for just $9, making it the perfect deal.

With this offer, you may satisfy your hunger for something hot off the grill without having to clean up a mess at home from May 31 through July 4.

What are the ingredients added to the IHOP Ultimate Steak Burger Combos?

The brand's Steakburgers are ready for you to enjoy and now come with a four-cheese crisp for some added crunch and cheesy pleasure.

Classic Steakburger – American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP sauce.

– American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP sauce. Classic Steakburger with Bacon – Hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP sauce.

– Hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP sauce. Big Brunch – Hickory-smoked bacon, fried egg, American cheese & IHOP sauce.

– Hickory-smoked bacon, fried egg, American cheese & IHOP sauce. Cowboy BBQ – Onion rings, hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & tangy BBQ sauce.

– Onion rings, hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & tangy BBQ sauce. New Jalapeño Kick – Now with a four-cheese crisp. Spicy blend of sautéed jalapeños, serrano peppers & onions, hickory-smoked bacon, four-cheese crisp, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

– Now with a four-cheese crisp. Spicy blend of sautéed jalapeños, serrano peppers & onions, hickory-smoked bacon, four-cheese crisp, lettuce, tomato & mayo. New Bourbon Bacon Jam – American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles & IHOP sauce.

All six Steakburgers can also be ordered with grilled or crispy chicken. From May 31 to July 4, 2023, a limited number of participating the brand restaurants around the country will be offering the Ultimate Steakburger Combos promotion.

The neighbourhood rejoices the opening of the new IHOP in Jane Lew

The new firm in Jane Lew was officially opened on Monday, 1 May, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Residents and members of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce hailed the opening of the new restaurant even though it has only been operational for a little over a month.

The brand is situated at 1000 Hackers Creek Road and is connected to the Par Mar, immediately off the Jane Lew exit. It was once known as the Robin's Nest Family Restaurant, but proprietors decided to shut down the establishment.

Dave Allen, Director of Community Relations for Par Mar Stores, discussed the new restaurant's exciting location with 12 News:

“We’re just really happy to be in this part of the Jane Lew community, anything we can do for the community. We’re just happy to give them another delicious food option, you know? IHOP is not just pancakes, there’s burgers, steak tips, and a whole lot of different things you can have here—and salads. Just another food option for folks here in Lewis County.”

In brief about IHOP

International House of Pancakes, also known as IHOP, is an American chain of international eateries that was established on July 7, 1958. The chain, which has its headquarters in Glendale, California, operates more than 1800 outlets nationwide.

The brand is well-known for offering some of the best breakfasts in the morning, but it also offers a huge selection of lunch and supper options to its patrons every day. Many of the chain's restaurants are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Poll : 0 votes