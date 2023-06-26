Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Cast list explored

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth and final installment in the Indiana Jones series is all set to premiere on June 30, 2023. The film brags of a star cast consisting of Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Karen Allen in the lead.

The plot follows the story of Indiana Jones, a college professor of archaeology on a mission to recover stolen artifacts from Nazis in Europe. He is pitted against Jürgen Voller, a Nazi Scientist, who is after the Archimedes Dial, a device capable of time travel.

As per IMDb, the description of the movie reads:

"Archaeologist Indiana Jones races against time to retrieve a legendary artifact that can change the course of history."

The film is directed by James Mangold, known for movies like Ford vs Ferrari and The Wolverine. It is co-written by Mangold, Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and David Koepp. Walt Disney Pictures and Lucas Films Ltd will co-produce the film, a first for the series, as all previous films were distributed by Paramount Pictures. It is also the only installment that neither George Lucas nor Steven Spielberg wrote or directed.

Fans were disappointed by Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but the latest film's trailer and divided reviews at the 76th Cannes Film Festival have given them reason for optimism.

While legendary actor Harrison Ford reprises himself in the role of Indiana Jones, a character he has played for over three decades, John Rhys-Davies and Karen Allen reprise their roles as Sallah and Marion Ravenwood respectively.

Amongst those joining the cast this time are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Harrison Ford returns as Indiana Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge joins as Helena Shaw

#1 Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones

Legendary actor Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones will be portraying the character for the final time in this installment. As per the official description:

"Indiana Jones is a world-renowned globe-trotting archaeologist and college professor formally known as Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr. who transforms into a "non-superhero superhero" image, at any given popportunity to recover important artifacts.

#2 Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Shaw

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, best known for Fleabag will be joining the crew as Helena Shaw, Jones' god-daughter and daughter of Basil Shaw, an old friend of Indy's, who hasn't been shown before.

Director Mangold refers to her character as the "catalyst" of the film, dragging her godfather Jones, into every problem of hers.

In an interview with EW, Marigold described Shaw as " a wonderful set of contradictions — charming and brilliant, but also a lot of trouble."

#3 Mads Mikkelsen as Jürgen Voller

Jürgen Voller is a former-Nazi scientist who was prevented to gain the Archimedes' Dial in World War II. He is later hired by NASA and gets involved in the Apollo moon-landing program for his personal gain.

His quest for the dial continues as he wishes to make the world a better place as he sees fit by obtaining it. Circumstances constantly pit him up against Jones.

#4 Antonio Banderas as Renaldo

Renaldo is an old friend of Jones who captains boats. He is a good guy who would even die for his friend if circumstances pushed him to.

In an interview with The Collider, Antonio Banderas clarified that his role is more of a cameo appearance than a pivotal part of the plot.

#5 John Rhys-Davies as Sallah

John Rhys Davies reprises his role as Sallah, Jones's right-hand man who aided him in the Ark of the Covenant in 1936 and the Holy Grail in 1938.

#6 Karen Allen as Marion Ravenwood, Jones's wife

Legendary actress, Karen Allen will also reprise her role as Marion Ravenhood, Jones' wife, who first appeared in the 1981 film Raiders of the Lost Ark and returned again in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

She is the daughter of Dr. Abner Ravenwood and met Indiana Jones in Nepal.

Other characters in the film

The other characters set to appear in the film include:

Shaunette Renee Wilson as a government agent called Mason Boyd Holbrook as Klaber, Voller's henchman Toby Jones as Basil Shaw Thomas Kretschmann as villainous Colonel Weber. Olivier Richters as Hauke, a henchman of Voller

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny releases on June 30, 2023, in cinemas.

