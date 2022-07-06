Instagram Down: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after app faces issues 

People complained about not being able to send DMs from Instagram on July 5. The photo-sharing platform is one of the top downloaded apps and has millions of users worldwide.
Many use it as their primary communication app, while others run small businesses on it. This means that a problem in its messaging feature can cause big problems for them.
The app has had a number of problems in recent months that have upset its users. Many shared their annoyance on other social media platforms, especially Twitter.
Memes takeover Twitter after Instagram DMs stop working for users
As the app went down, #InstagramDown started to trend on Twitter, with users making memes about the situation.
The memes started showing up when people realized that Instagram was having issues. They joked about blaming their internet providers when the problem arose with the app. Many even uninstalled the app in hopes of fixing the issue.
Others shared their irritation over the recurring issue, conveying that there is nothing new with the app crashing down, which has become a regular problem for users.
Many Twitter users took the chance and joked about users flocking to Twitter to check if others were having the same problem as them. Users who were suffering from the issue joined in and joked about the same.
According to reports, the app stopped working over 12 hours ago and hasn't been fixed yet. Numerous users are not losing their patience, demanding that the problem be resolved promptly.
Some joked about refreshing the app every five minutes, hoping to fix the problem.
A few even joked about fixing the problem themselves because, according to them, the company was not paying attention to the issue.
What could have caused the issue, and when will it be resolved?
The platform has seen a plethora of problems in recent months. A couple of days ago, users complained about their feed rearranging and pictures of nature flooding their timeline.
They also complained about not being able to upload posts and the app crashing down every time they used a filter lens. Users have continuously complained about the reel feature being glitchy and freezing while recording videos.
Issues like this frequently occur when new features are added to the app. Coincidentally, Instagram recently updated one of its key features.
The platform comes with a short duration post called "story." Images and videos uploaded to the stories disappear after 24 hours, making it a great feature to share various updates.
The feature previously allowed 30 seconds of watch time, which was recently increased to 60 seconds last week.
Meta usually takes a few hours to fix such issues, but they seem to be taking longer than usual this time. Since the platform has an active support system, we can safely assume that the company is already working on the issue.
However, there hasn't been any official statement regarding the problem, making it difficult to guess when the issue will be resolved. Users might try to log out and log in from the app, but it's questionable if it would prove to be of any help.
At the moment, people can only wait for the bug to get fixed from Instagram's end.