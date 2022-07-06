Create
Instagram Down: Netizens flood Twitter with memes after app faces issues 

Users are unable to use Instagram's DM feature (Image via Sportskeeda)
ANALYST
Modified Jul 06, 2022 01:08 PM IST

People complained about not being able to send DMs from Instagram on July 5. The photo-sharing platform is one of the top downloaded apps and has millions of users worldwide.

Many use it as their primary communication app, while others run small businesses on it. This means that a problem in its messaging feature can cause big problems for them.

The app has had a number of problems in recent months that have upset its users. Many shared their annoyance on other social media platforms, especially Twitter.

Memes takeover Twitter after Instagram DMs stop working for users

As the app went down, #InstagramDown started to trend on Twitter, with users making memes about the situation.

The memes started showing up when people realized that Instagram was having issues. They joked about blaming their internet providers when the problem arose with the app. Many even uninstalled the app in hopes of fixing the issue.

Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for insta being down:#instagramdown https://t.co/B9zOYmlox9
Me to Instagram after refreshing my phone 3 times and reinstalling Instagram 2 times.#instadown #instagramdown https://t.co/SIiZ2EsgBB
My mood right now 😂😂😂😂😂#instagramdown https://t.co/pNgAf5NPC5
me refreshing my instagram feed for the 73th time only to realize #instagramdown again https://t.co/z6LOshwlLq

Others shared their irritation over the recurring issue, conveying that there is nothing new with the app crashing down, which has become a regular problem for users.

Me pretending im shocked that instagram went down again for the 20th time this year #Instagramdown https://t.co/t2Ih1DJzYJ
me yelling at instagram to fix the dm problem #instagramdown https://t.co/2b3Yg8D2Ae
No one: Instagram once every month: #instagramdown https://t.co/4uoSEeQKv2
Why is Instagram still down lmao#instagramdown https://t.co/uaTJ4DeFq1

Many Twitter users took the chance and joked about users flocking to Twitter to check if others were having the same problem as them. Users who were suffering from the issue joined in and joked about the same.

#Instagramdown People coming to twitter in order tosee what happen to Instagram https://t.co/whRGiSSkEm
#instagramdown #instadown *People rushing to Twitter, to confirm whether Instagram is really down or not* https://t.co/AJHFMMdOni
cheers to all who came on twitter only after insta went down 🤡#instagramdown #Instagram https://t.co/jnW7ic6RDK
People coming on Twitter after instagram goes down. 😂#instagramdown #instagram https://t.co/C87O9xYWSK

According to reports, the app stopped working over 12 hours ago and hasn't been fixed yet. Numerous users are not losing their patience, demanding that the problem be resolved promptly.

Some joked about refreshing the app every five minutes, hoping to fix the problem.

ok it’s been almost 12 hours this is ridiculous #instagramdown https://t.co/waKPvjJ11k
me waking up every 5 mins to see if Instagram is working… #instagramdown https://t.co/O7eXeBIsOx
i slept early thinking I’ll wake up to Instagram working normally but no, another few hours of misery🥹#instagramdown
Me waiting for the instagram dm’s to work again to see the 0 dms I have #instagramdown https://t.co/ug9k1FroWJ
Me trying to log in on Instagram to watch my dms #instagramdown https://t.co/5uobtYhOhk
Every instagram user waiting for the app to work again:#instagramdown https://t.co/OUQR7XxIdO
its been 3 hours and instagram is still down🤡#instagramdown https://t.co/xofFKBPdDZ
#instagramdown me checking every 5 min to see if ig works again https://t.co/zRpEcAc3Di
if instagram isnt fixed in the next 30mins we riot #instagramdown https://t.co/PAKX0Hzoj5
me still waiting for instagram to work #instagramdown https://t.co/nGoGIXzk8x
Everyone waiting for them to fix Instagram once again #InstagramDown https://t.co/LnQt9J8SXe
#instagramdownWhen u just woke up and realise that instagram dm is still down🤦 https://t.co/wSaJP0Rw65
Me staring at my phone confused on why i keep getting the same message I already open #instagramdown https://t.co/xOGFeVbVlB

A few even joked about fixing the problem themselves because, according to them, the company was not paying attention to the issue.

footage me fixing instagram cause nobody else is. #instagramdown https://t.co/LQR1UVpDYW
Me at Instagram because they can’t seem to fix it themselves. 😒 #instagramdown https://t.co/9syhZ8WkmY

What could have caused the issue, and when will it be resolved?

The platform has seen a plethora of problems in recent months. A couple of days ago, users complained about their feed rearranging and pictures of nature flooding their timeline.

They also complained about not being able to upload posts and the app crashing down every time they used a filter lens. Users have continuously complained about the reel feature being glitchy and freezing while recording videos.

Issues like this frequently occur when new features are added to the app. Coincidentally, Instagram recently updated one of its key features.

The platform comes with a short duration post called "story." Images and videos uploaded to the stories disappear after 24 hours, making it a great feature to share various updates.

The feature previously allowed 30 seconds of watch time, which was recently increased to 60 seconds last week.

Meta usually takes a few hours to fix such issues, but they seem to be taking longer than usual this time. Since the platform has an active support system, we can safely assume that the company is already working on the issue.

However, there hasn't been any official statement regarding the problem, making it difficult to guess when the issue will be resolved. Users might try to log out and log in from the app, but it's questionable if it would prove to be of any help.

At the moment, people can only wait for the bug to get fixed from Instagram's end.

Edited by R. Elahi

