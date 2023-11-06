Instagram Wrapped 2023: How to get, what to expect, suitable devices, and everything to know

After Spotify, social media users are now going gaga over Instagram Wrapped, which gives users an insight into their Instagram usage, top friends, and even gives details about how many users might have blocked them. While the Instagram Wrapped feature is not a part of the official platform, it has been introduced by a third-party application, known as IGWrapped.

The application, which is available for Apple users only, uses account details to create statistics based on usage throughout the year. The fun part is that the information is created into a reel format, which can also be shared on the platform by the user with their friends and followers.

Through Instagram Wrapped, users can get to know their top followers, the hashtags they have seen the most, their reach, popular stories, most viewed reels and also the time of the day when users have been most active on the platform. However, since the application is only available on the App Store, Android or Windows users are not able to use the application.

Ever since Spotify Wrapped became popular, social media users have also shown interest in seeing their activity on other platforms. Hence, Instagram Wrapped has now become extremely popular amongst the masses.

How to see the Instagram Wrapped revealed as the feature of the third-party app gains popularity

As fun as scrolling all year on Instagram can be, users are now finding Instagram Wrapped even more fun as it gives details about their activity on the platform all year. For those eager to unveil their Instagram Wrapped for 2023, the app, IGWrapped, makes the process straightforward and engaging.

The user first needs to visit the App Store and download the 'Wrapped for Instagram' application. After the installation is complete, follow the simple on-screen prompts to connect your Instagram account to IGWrapped securely.

Once the account is linked, IGWrapped will initiate the process of generating a personalized Wrapped report, compiling a year's worth of insights and highlights from your Instagram activity.

Once your Wrapped report is ready, you can effortlessly access and explore it within the IGWrapped app. The application will then give the user the option to share the reel on their Instagram account so that it can be viewed by their friends and followers too.

While Android users have been clamoring for the application to be launched on their Play Store so that they too can make the most of it, so far, it has not been launched on the Android Play Store.

On the other hand, since Instagram Wrapped has not been launched or is a part of the official Instagram app by Meta, one should be extremely careful about which app they are downloading.

This is because not all apps are safe and secure to share personal details like login credentials since apps like IG Wrapped ask for passwords. Hence, users need to be extremely careful while providing third-party apps with this sensitive information, as it is easy for applications to access the account once users add in their personal information.