Internet rallies for Coyote vs. ACME as Warner Bros decides to delete the film forever

After almost being deleted and then given another chance at life, it looks like the world is set to lose Coyote vs. ACME forever, as Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to stop all activities and cancel it for a tax write-off. The news comes months after the movie was being shopped to other studios. However, it looks like WB has not accepted their offers.

Following the report of Coyote vs. ACME being deleted for a tax write-off, the internet came to the film's defense, criticizing the decision and Warner Bros. Discovery itself. Fans are furious over the news, with many filmmakers also chiming in online to praise the film.

Fans are furious over Coyote vs. ACME being deleted forever

Expand Tweet

Fans are furious over Warner Bros. Discovery's decision to delete Coyote vs. ACME forever. Being fans of Looney Tunes, many decided to rally for the film online and heavily criticized WB and its CEO, David Zaslav, even calling them anti-art.

Many filmmakers like Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) came to the film's defense, calling it an incredibly hilarious and crowd-pleasing ride that many would have loved. Here's what many users on X (formerly Twitter) had to say.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, it is sad that the passionate work of many won't be seen by fans who were genuinely excited to see the Looney Tunes back again on the big screen.

This is not the first time Warner Bros. has shelved a completed film

Expand Tweet

Coyote vs. ACME was a film that was fully completed. It was a completely shot film that was done with its post-production as well. The film also starred big names like Will Forte and John Cena. On top of being based on the Looney Tunes franchise, the film was also produced by James Gunn, who is currently the co-president of DC Studios and was directed by Dave Green, with Sammy Burch writing the script.

It was presented as a courtroom comedy that would have seen Wile E. Coyote sue the Acme Corporation and, in the process befriend his lawyer as well. It had all the makings of a great crowd-pleasing time, and the behind-the-scenes video that was released pointed towards that as well.

Expand Tweet

This isn't the first time the company has shelved the film for a tax write-off, as they decided to do the same thing in 2022 with Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt drew heavy criticism from many fans. Like Coyote vs. ACME, both the films were almost completed but then shelved for a tax write-off.

This is a growing issue in Hollywood as, day by day, more projects are being shelved. Disney did the same thing after writing off over 30 already-released shows on Disney+ and Hulu. This essentially means they are never eligible to be released or watched by anyone again as it would actively go against the law.

In the case of Coyote vs. ACME, it is quite sad that fans won't ever get to see the movie, considering the passion that was put into it. Fans still hope that someday, the world can see their vision.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE