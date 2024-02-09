WB plans to shelve Coyote Vs. Acme, CEO David Zaslav reportedly never watched the film

Another grave news comes from the house of WB, who have become increasingly unappealing to fans for canceling many popular movies to accommodate tax write-offs. The latest among these cancelations was Batgirl, a finished superhero movie that was not allowed to premiere. Now, the highly anticipated Coyote vs. Acme is facing a similar fate, with WB refusing to sell the finished film to other platforms or give it a release on its own.

According to sources, Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount all submitted handsome offers for the Looney Tunes spinoff, but WB reportedly wanted $75 – $80 million. This sum was not even up for negotiations.

The potential shelving of the project has drawn great criticism from fans worldwide, especially as a source close to the project reportedly revealed that CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav, one of the key figures in deciding on this film, never actually watched it.

Out of the other three execs responsible for Coyote vs. Acme, – CEOs and co-chairpersons of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy only watched the "director's cut."

This news has already created an atmosphere of hostility towards WB all over social media platforms.

Why did WB not sell off Coyote vs. Acme to other networks?

The release of Coyote vs. Acme had already become a debatable issue, with producer Chris DeFaria getting a heads-up in early January about the lopsided fate of the project. WB initially planned to allow the filmmakers to shop for other networks.

Looking back at this point, however, it is unclear whether the production company ever wanted to sell the project. Despite some lucrative offers from Netflix, Amazon, and Paramount, with the last one also proposing a theatrical release, the production company remained intent on its asking price, and the deals never went through.

Now, the creative team behind the film thinks that the studio will use the quarter's end to get the movie off the books for good.

The reason for this treatment of the film and its cancelation remains largely unknown, especially with good initial reviews from the rest of the production team.

Paul Scheer, who was at the original screening, told The Wrap,

"What was so exciting was that it felt like the film captured the voice of the Looney Tunes that we love in a way none of the other feature versions have ever done."

The fate of Coyote vs. Acme hangs by a thread now, and it will take a miracle for fans to see this movie.

