Reason why John Cena was not in attendance at WrestleMania revealed

Why wasn't John Cena at WrestleMania 38?

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Cena was in New Mexico filming the upcoming live-action-CGI Looney Toons film entitled Coyote vs. Acme, where Wile E. Coyote will sue Acme over decades of defective products. The former 16-time WWE Champion was cast to play Wile E. Coyote's former boss at Acme.

Cena took to social media this morning following WrestleMania 38 to congratulate the roster on the event and to hype tonight's RAW after 'Mania, which is usually a very newsworthy episode of WWE programming:

"Congrats to everyone who made this year's #WrestleMania an absolutely STUPENDOUS 2-night affair. Celebrate the weekend, the fans & the closing one of chapter to start the next. Enjoy the shortest off season in ALL of sport & entertainment before a VOCAL #WWERaw crowd tonight! *tumbler glass emoji*" John Cena tweeted.

Did John Cena watch WrestleMania 38?

While the leader of CeNation wasn't present at WrestleMania 38 due to movie obligations, that doesn't mean that he didn't watch.

Cena took to social media Saturday afternoon to hype up the big show and certainly implied that he was looking forward to watching the spectacle over the course of the weekend.

"I was, am and always will be a fan first! #WrestleMania is the great spectacle in all of sports and entertainment! Excited for the entire @WWE Universe and wishing all those involved the best!" John Cena tweeted.

At this point, there is no indication on when we'll see Cena on WWE programming again. Currently, he is the host and narrator of the latest WWE Peacock series, "Evil."

What do you make of Cena's comments? Are you disappointed that the leader of CeNation wasn't present at WrestleMania 38 this year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

