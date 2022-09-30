Into the Deep: Who was Kim Wall? 3 things to know about the slain journalist 

The death of Kim Wall, a celebrated journalist, who worked for The Guardian and The New York Times, and the subsequent arrest of self-proclaimed inventor Peter Madsen, has been one of the most talked-about homicide cases in recent memory.

The incident has been picked up by Netflix, which will release a documentary about Wall's life and death on Friday, September 30, 2022. The documentary is titled Into the Deep.

3 things to know about the celebrated journalist Kim Wall

Before the documentary releases, here are three interesting facts to know about Wall.

1) Kim was murdered inside a submarine

Kim Wall was a daring Swedish journalist whose work took her across continents. She would interview people from all walks of life from all over the world. So when Peter Madsen invited her to board his homemade submarine in response to her interview request, she didn't hesitate.

But she had no idea that she would die on that submarine. Kim Wall, 30, was brutally murdered and thrown off a submarine while submerged beneath the ocean by Peter Madsen.

2) Kim had plans to move that night

Kim Wall and her boyfriend, Ole Stobbe intended to relocate to Beijing, China. They even planned a farewell party in Refshaleøen for their loved ones before leaving. But Madsen texted Wall about his interview before the party. He invited her to accompany him on his submarine.

Kim agreed to meet with him for two hours. She boarded Madsen's submarine off the coast of Copenhagen on August 10, 2017. At the time, she was last seen alive. Her Danish designer boyfriend Stobbe reported her missing after she did not return home at 1.43 p.m. that night.

3) Kim's body was discovered a week later

When Kim did not return after the interview and was reported missing, the Danish Navy tracked down Madsen's submarine. But as the submarine sank, Madsen swam to a rescue boat without Kim. He claimed to have dropped Kim off, but there were inconsistencies in his story that made the police suspicious.

Eleven days after Kim went missing, a piece of her body was discovered in the water, and more pieces washed up in the months that followed. In light of recent events, Madsen changed his story, claiming that Kim Wall died on board after a hatch fell on her head and that he threw her body into the sea.

However, divers discovered her head and discovered that there was no evidence of trauma to the skull. Peter Madsen changed his story yet again, claiming that Wall died of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Despite the fact that Peter Madsen never admitted to the murder, he was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 due to the overwhelming evidence against him. Kim's body had fifteen stab wounds as well as DNA traces from Madsen.

Further examination of Madsen's computer, revealed material depicting women being tortured and killed, indicating that Madsen had unusual and dangerous s*xual fantasies and had used Wall for gratification before killing her.



