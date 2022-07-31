“Intrigued and disgusted”: Spicy Bowls TikTok controversy explored amid Pink Sauce fiasco

While TikTok is all about trends and challenges, amidst all the fun, the Spicy Bowls controversy has been making headlines. After the Pink Sauce trend made people sick, another food trend has gotten people to say “intrigued and disgusted.”

Court Anderson @court_2times Is anybody watching this Pink Sauce and Spicy Bowl drama on tiktok? I’m both intrigued and disgusted Is anybody watching this Pink Sauce and Spicy Bowl drama on tiktok? I’m both intrigued and disgusted 😂

With the trend becoming popular online, people are now wondering what it is all about and how it managed to stir up controversy.

What is the Spicy Bowls trend that gave birth to a controversy?

Being a regional dish, Spicy Bowls was created by TheeBakerGirl, after which the trend went viral. However, as per the creator, she is not the inventor of the dish as she claims it has been around Florida for a while now. The creation of the video dates back to last year, June 2021, when she made the video. Since then, she has been shipping quite a few online orders.

kiks不睡觉 @naevenxu how y'all ordering FOOD from ppl you don't know DURING THE SUMMER IN THIS HEAT??? the pink sauce and spicy bowl drama on tiktok is so crazyhow y'all ordering FOOD from ppl you don't know DURING THE SUMMER IN THIS HEAT??? the pink sauce and spicy bowl drama on tiktok is so crazy 😭 how y'all ordering FOOD from ppl you don't know DURING THE SUMMER IN THIS HEAT???

Spicy Bowls is a combination of pickled sausage, some hot sauce, jalapenos, pepper, and pickles, and one can eat it as a dip with chips. Since then, people have been posting videos with their own spicy bowls. At the same time, a lot of them have also tried to create their version of the same.

Talking about the trend, #spicybowl on TikTok has more than 77 million views which is proof enough of the popularity of the trend.

However, netizens have a different take on this, as many of them believe that the orders being shipped by TheeBakerGirl are sitting in the southern heat, which ultimately makes the meal go bad. Moreover, the spicy bowls also consist of many perishable items that can go stale in just a few hours.

A lot of people have been making videos asking the general public not to buy these bowls, especially if they are not staying in the same city as the seller. A user said:

“If you ever wanna order a spicy bowl I’m here to tell you, don’t do it.”

Her video has managed to garner over 1 million views as she talks about the smell of the bowl as it had gone bad due to the heat. At the same time, a lot of users are sharing their views about the whole fiasco and whether or not they would order spicy bowls.

One of them also tweeted and said:

“Is anybody watching this Pink Sauce and Spicy Bowl drama on tiktok? I’m both intrigued and disgusted.”

Court Anderson @court_2times Is anybody watching this Pink Sauce and Spicy Bowl drama on tiktok? I’m both intrigued and disgusted Is anybody watching this Pink Sauce and Spicy Bowl drama on tiktok? I’m both intrigued and disgusted 😂

• MJ • @_sweetzb “I don’t eat everybody food” but you buying a spicy bowl from Timbuktu on TikTok that’s shipped to you unsealed with no refrigeration in a HEAT WAVE and made in somebody basement. Enjoy love. 🤣 “I don’t eat everybody food” but you buying a spicy bowl from Timbuktu on TikTok that’s shipped to you unsealed with no refrigeration in a HEAT WAVE and made in somebody basement. Enjoy love. 🤣

Aujanae @_Aujanaee Why tf would u order a spicy bowl off tiktok to get shipped to u from a whole other city then get mad when the shit be expired when u get it 🤔🤔🤔🤔 ummmmmm tf u think the shit still supposed to be fresh Why tf would u order a spicy bowl off tiktok to get shipped to u from a whole other city then get mad when the shit be expired when u get it 🤔🤔🤔🤔 ummmmmm tf u think the shit still supposed to be fresh 😭😂😂😂😂

Jenny SayQuan @EarthaKlit Nigga calling it a NO Original spicy bowl like that’s some shit we been doing for decades. I ain’t heard of that shit til Tiktok lmfao Nigga calling it a NO Original spicy bowl like that’s some shit we been doing for decades. I ain’t heard of that shit til Tiktok lmfao

mentally stable:B @yanmeigoreng the tiktok pink sauce and spicy bowl trends are literally making me like... bruh aren't you guys scared of salmonella... the tiktok pink sauce and spicy bowl trends are literally making me like... bruh aren't you guys scared of salmonella...

🥀 @stunnaamona I just did a TikTok deep dive on wtf a spicy bowl was…. Y’all nasty I just did a TikTok deep dive on wtf a spicy bowl was…. Y’all nasty

Kitty Carter @_CarterFlowerKy Spicy bowl… mixed sunflower seeds & now pink sauce!! 🗣Why are y’all ordering food in the mail from tiktok Spicy bowl… mixed sunflower seeds & now pink sauce!! 🗣Why are y’all ordering food in the mail from tiktok

ginger spice @yendysk ordering a spicy bowl from a person in another state off tiktok? You deserve whatever stomach complications you get. allyuh rel chupidy yes ordering a spicy bowl from a person in another state off tiktok? You deserve whatever stomach complications you get. allyuh rel chupidy yes 😭

That’s not all, if you know about the 'TikTok made me buy this' trend, then spicy bowls is proving to be one such product where many people are curious to buy and try this latest trend in town.

TK ✨ @__allabouttk Trying this viral spicy salmon and rice bowl from tiktok and omggg 10/10 forsureeee Trying this viral spicy salmon and rice bowl from tiktok and omggg 10/10 forsureeee

𝘄𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘆; @misbeehvn_ me eating my spicy bowl i made after watching TikTok videos. me eating my spicy bowl i made after watching TikTok videos. https://t.co/5FLBj2O2Hb

D I A M O N D 🤍 @Qveen_Diamond Tiktok makes you wanna try everything you see bc i wanna try a spicy bowl 🥴 Tiktok makes you wanna try everything you see bc i wanna try a spicy bowl 🥴

IG: @REDDCODEINEEE @msfiyaredd_ I wanna spicy bowl I been on tiktok to much I wanna spicy bowl I been on tiktok to much😭

Nonetheless, controversy or not, people are still actively indulging in this trend and buying and making their own spicy bowls to be a part of the latest trend in town, thanks to the short video sharing application, TikTok.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far