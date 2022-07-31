“Intrigued and disgusted”: Spicy Bowls TikTok controversy explored amid Pink Sauce fiasco

While TikTok is all about trends and challenges, amidst all the fun, the Spicy Bowls controversy has been making headlines. After the Pink Sauce trend made people sick, another food trend has gotten people to say “intrigued and disgusted.”
With the trend becoming popular online, people are now wondering what it is all about and how it managed to stir up controversy.
What is the Spicy Bowls trend that gave birth to a controversy?
Being a regional dish, Spicy Bowls was created by TheeBakerGirl, after which the trend went viral. However, as per the creator, she is not the inventor of the dish as she claims it has been around Florida for a while now. The creation of the video dates back to last year, June 2021, when she made the video. Since then, she has been shipping quite a few online orders.
Spicy Bowls is a combination of pickled sausage, some hot sauce, jalapenos, pepper, and pickles, and one can eat it as a dip with chips. Since then, people have been posting videos with their own spicy bowls. At the same time, a lot of them have also tried to create their version of the same.
Talking about the trend, #spicybowl on TikTok has more than 77 million views which is proof enough of the popularity of the trend.
However, netizens have a different take on this, as many of them believe that the orders being shipped by TheeBakerGirl are sitting in the southern heat, which ultimately makes the meal go bad. Moreover, the spicy bowls also consist of many perishable items that can go stale in just a few hours.
A lot of people have been making videos asking the general public not to buy these bowls, especially if they are not staying in the same city as the seller. A user said:
“If you ever wanna order a spicy bowl I’m here to tell you, don’t do it.”
Her video has managed to garner over 1 million views as she talks about the smell of the bowl as it had gone bad due to the heat. At the same time, a lot of users are sharing their views about the whole fiasco and whether or not they would order spicy bowls.
One of them also tweeted and said:
“Is anybody watching this Pink Sauce and Spicy Bowl drama on tiktok? I’m both intrigued and disgusted.”
That’s not all, if you know about the 'TikTok made me buy this' trend, then spicy bowls is proving to be one such product where many people are curious to buy and try this latest trend in town.
Nonetheless, controversy or not, people are still actively indulging in this trend and buying and making their own spicy bowls to be a part of the latest trend in town, thanks to the short video sharing application, TikTok.