Invincible: Why fans think Amber Benett is the worst character in the series, explained

Invincible is a popular superhero cartoon based on a comic book by Robert Kirkman. A lot of people like it, but not everything in the show is loved by everyone. One big topic among fans is a character named Amber Bennett, who is the girlfriend of the main character, Mark Grayson, also known as Invincible.

In the show, Amber is different from how she is in the comic books, which has caused much talk among fans. Some are not happy with the changes made to her character in the TV show compared to the comics.

This difference has led to much discussion among fans, who talk about how the characters change when they are moved from books to TV and what these changes mean for the story and those who follow it.

In the comics, Amber is understanding. When she finds out Mark's superhero secret, she's okay with it and supports him. But in the TV show, she gets mad when Mark tells her his secret. This change upset many fans because they felt Amber's character wasn't the same.

Another change is about Amber's race. In the show, she has a different background. This change isn't a problem for most fans. The problem is how she's shown compared to another character, Eve, who's white.

Some think it's not a good look when a character's race changes and then they're shown in a not-so-positive manner, but most fans are more bothered by how Amber acts than her change in race.

There's also talk about Amber and Mark's relationship. Mark, being an Invincible, has a lot on his plate. He tries to keep Amber safe from the dangers of his superhero world.

But Amber's reactions in the Invincible TV show seem slightly off to many fans, especially since she knows about Mark's secret life. While Mark could do better sometimes, many fans think Amber's reactions are more about her than caring for Mark or the greater good.

Many have strong opinions about Amber in the show. Some say her character acts strange, like when she says she knew about Mark's secret but still got mad about him missing certain things. Others feel the show is too on Amber's side, especially when other characters agree. Some fans skip scenes with her because they don't like how she is depicted.

But not everything is negative. While expressing their concerns, some fans remain optimistic and hopeful about Amber's character development. They believe in the power of storytelling and the potential for characters to undergo transformative arcs.

This perspective is fueled by the history of television and cinema, where characters often evolve in response to narrative demands and audience feedback. Furthermore, the very essence of shows like Invincible revolves around growth, change, and the complexities of human nature. Fans hold onto the hope that Amber will be given more layers and depth in future episodes or seasons.

To wrap up, changing a character when adapting from one medium (like a comic) to another (like a TV show) can be tricky. Not everyone will be happy, but the fact that fans are talking shows that they care a lot. Their feedback might even help shape what happens next in the show, showing how fans and creators can work together.