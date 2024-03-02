Iris Apfel net worth: Celebrated designer's fortune explored as she dies aged 102

Well-known interior designer and actress Iris Apfel, 102, unexpectedly died on March 1, 2024. The cause of death was not made official, but as per People magazine, she was at her residence in Palm Beach, Florida at the time of her passing. CelebrityNetWorth states that she was the co-founder of the textile company Old World Weavers with her husband Carl and her net worth was believed to be $25 million.

Apfel's death was confirmed through her official Instagram page with a picture and a caption that read:

"Iris Barrel Apfel August 29, 1921 – March 1, 2024."

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes from other famous personalities. Journalist and author Maria Shriver shared a photo on Facebook and wrote:

"She truly did it all: she was a businesswoman, she was a fashion model, she was a fashion icon, she was a college professor, she was a star of a documentary, she was a Barbie doll!"

Iris Apfel accumulated a lot of wealth from her career: Earnings and other details explored

As mentioned earlier, Apfel launched a textile company called Old World Weavers with her husband Carl and they worked on the restoration of things like curtains and furniture. The company had multiple popular faces as their clients and were experts in restoring works that were produced between the 17th and 19th century.

Apart from her contributions to Old World Weavers, she was known for her collection of clothes and accessories that were later displayed at an exhibition organized at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The show contributed to making her famous in the fashion industry and she joined as a visiting professor at the University of Texas.

Iris Apfel served as a consultant to Old World Weavers after it was sold in 1992. In 2021, she collaborated with Zenni Optical to launch an eyewear line. She appeared for an interview with People magazine a few days after her 100th birthday and said:

"At 100, what else is there to do except sit around? I don't play bridge. I don't play golf. I love to work, and I really enjoy what I do."

As of this writing, detailed information on Iris Apfel's survivors remains unknown. Her husband Carl passed away in 2015 and the duo did not have any children over the years.