Is Amanda Kloots vaccinated? The Talk host tests positive for COVID-19 two years after husband Nick Cordero's death 

American television personality Amanda Kloots has tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

On February 24, 2022, the 39-year-old took to her Instagram handle and revealed the news of her test result, assuring her fans that she is feeling "completely normal," but will be absent from her CBS show due to quarantining.

Revealing the news, she said that her positive COVID-19 result took her by "surprise," stating that she had tested negative a few days back before traveling back to Los Angeles from Mexico.

She further wrote that she will be taking this time to potty-train her son, Elvis, and asked her fans to wish her luck for that.

Is Amanda Kloots vaccinated?

Yes, the media personality/ dancer is vaccinated. In the same post, she mentioned that she had taken her vaccines, including the booster shot, and yet tested positive for COVID-19.

Kloot also said that because of her vaccines, she feels "much at ease."

The news of Amanda Kloot's diagnosis comes two years after her husband, Nick Cordero, lost his battle with COVID-19 at the age of 41.

The Broadway star, who played roles on stage such as Rock of Ages and Waitress, spent 95 days in the hospital after testing positive in late March 2020.

On March 31, 2020, Amanda Kloots revealed that her husband was in critical condition at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and was having a hard time breathing. In the days that followed, doctors confirmed that Nick was suffering from coronavirus after he had been tested thrice, having received negative results on the first two occasions.

Amanda, a fitness instructor who met Nick as a dancer on Broadway, was unable to be by her husband's bedside at the time due to visitor restrictions imposed during the pandemic.

Amanda updated her followers on his condition throughout her husband's months-long hospitalization, revealing that his symptoms worsened soon after he was admitted, leading doctors to place him on a ventilator.

Despite his health initially stabilizing, Amanda revealed on April 10, 2020 that her husband was "fighting for his life."

The father-of-one later contracted a lung infection which spread to his bloodstream, triggering septic shock. While at the hospital, Nick also suffered two small strokes and numerous other complications. He passed away on July 5, 2020.

In the 20 months since her husband's death, Amanda Kloots has documented her life as a single mother to their son Elvis, who will turn three in June.

