Billie's Siyoon tests positive for Covid-19

K-pop idol Siyoon from Billie has tested positive for Covid-19. The idol’s agency released an official statement updating fans on the singer’s health condition and will be receiving medical treatment at home.

The South Korean rookie girl group, formed and managed by Mystic Story, debuted on November 10, 2021, with the extended play The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The group consists of seven members, namely Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Haruna, Siyoon, and Sheon.

"We'll wait for you," fans send their recovery wishes to Billie's Siyoon

On February 22, 2022, Mystic Story released an official statement on the group’s official fancafe confirming that K-pop idol Siyoon tested positive for Covid-19.

"Hello, this is Mystic Story. We are informing you that Siyoon tested positive for COVID-19 on the morning of February 22."

The agency stated that the idol carried out a test using a self-test kit, after which she tested positive. The singer immediately visited the hospital and took a PCR test. Unfortunately, the results came back positive for the virus.

"Previously, on the afternoon of February 21 (Monday), Siyoon preemptively carried out a test using a self-testing kit. Afterwards, she tested positive, so she immediately took a PCR test. The results came back positive on the morning of February 22 (Tuesday)."

Mystic Story added that Siyoon is not showing any extraordinary symptoms and has received two vaccine doses. She will be undergoing treatment at home and will follow all health guidelines.

"Siyoon completed the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine, and she currently has no special symptoms, so she is receiving treatment at home in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities."

The agency ended its statement by promising fans that it would prioritize Siyoon’s health and follow Covid-19 protocols.

"We will put in effort for Siyoon’s treatment and fast recovery, and continue to do our best to ensure the health and safety of the artist while following the government health authorities’ guidelines in the future. We apologize for causing concern to many people. Thank you."

Concerned fans took to Twitter to send their recovery wishes while hoping that Siyoon recovers soon for the group's highly anticipated comeback. They also hoped for the other members to be safe.

Nat⁷ @multifan8nat00 @Kpop_Herald @archivebilllie @Billlieofficial

#GetWellSoonSiyoon @themysticstory Oh no I can only imagine how sad she is but don't worry Siyoon-ah, take your time and concentrate on recovering. Belllie've will wait for you @Kpop_Herald @archivebilllie @Billlieofficial @themysticstory Oh no I can only imagine how sad she is but don't worry Siyoon-ah, take your time and concentrate on recovering. Belllie've will wait for you💜💙#GetWellSoonSiyoon

Billlie Information🃏 @Billlie_info

Siyoon has tested positive for COVID-19. Pls Get well soon our baby tiger



#Billlie #빌리 #SIYOON #시윤 Billlie FancafeSiyoon has tested positive for COVID-19. Pls Get well soon our baby tiger Billlie FancafeSiyoon has tested positive for COVID-19. Pls Get well soon our baby tiger 😭#Billlie #빌리 #SIYOON #시윤 https://t.co/SoS5se9cDL

billlie files🃏 @BILLLIEFILES #GetWellSoonSiyoon #SIYOON tested positive for covid we are praying for your fast recovery in your health please take all the time you need to rest #SIYOON tested positive for covid we are praying for your fast recovery in your health please take all the time you need to rest ❤️ #GetWellSoonSiyoon https://t.co/fC2LYEDwSE

블뚜🫐 #GGMGY @luvbilllie siyoon :( this is why i'm also anxious about them doing offline fansigns for ggmgy promotions. covid cases have been increasing in sk. get well soon, our siyoon. also hoping for negative results for the other members siyoon :( this is why i'm also anxious about them doing offline fansigns for ggmgy promotions. covid cases have been increasing in sk. get well soon, our siyoon. also hoping for negative results for the other members 🙏

bit ☻🃏 @daileeeknow just found out siyoon tested positive for COVID ☹️



get well soonest, baby tiger! just found out siyoon tested positive for COVID ☹️get well soonest, baby tiger!

Latest updates on Billie

Mystic Story’s first girl group, Billie, which debuted in November 2021, is making a high-speed comeback. The group is gearing up to release their second mini-album, The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One, along with the title track GingaMingaYo (The Strange World).

On February 21, 2022, Mystic Story released a title track teaser on the group's official YouTube channel. The group also revealed concept pictures of the mini-album on its official Instagram account.

Along with the vibrant and bold concept pictures, the tracklist of the mini-album has also been revealed. The highly-anticipated album will feature five songs:

GingaMingaYo

A sign - anonymous

Overlap

Moon Palace

Believe

Edited by Danyal Arabi