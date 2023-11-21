Is the Appalachian trail from A Walk in the Woods movie a real place? Filming location explored

A Walk in the Woods is a biographical comedy-drama that opened in theaters in 2015 and emerged as a commercial success, grossing $36 million globally on a budget of $8 million. The film, directed by Ken Kwapis, revolved around American-British journalist Bill Bryson’s life and was based on his book of the same name.

A Walk in the Woods deals with the events that take place when he decides to hike the entire length of the Appalachian trail only to realize that it is easier said than done.

The film stars Robert Redford as Bryson and was his first release of the year. The cast included Nick Nolte, Emma Thompson, Nick Offerman, Kristen Schaal, Hayley Lovitt and Mary Steenburgen.

The film is produced by Redford, Bill Holderman, and Chip Diggins under the Route One Films and Wildwood Enterprises banners.

A Walk in the Woods: Is the Appalachian trail safe to walk

The Appalachian trail is a hiking route in the Eastern United States that extends from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, covering 3540 km and passing through 14 states. According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, this is the longest hiking-only trail in the world.

Contrary to perception, the Appalachian trail is relatively safe for hikers. However, visitors need to take a few precautions to avoid mishaps. Hikers should try to give animals their space and also be alive to the surroundings.

Visitors also need to carry sprays and bug repellents as ticks and spiders are pretty common in certain areas of the Appalachian trail.

As always, there is a possibility of getting lost in the woods while hiking. However, this isn’t a major threat in this case as the Appalachian trail is well-marked and most campsites are not too far off the trail. Trail maps too can come in handy if such a situation arises.

The trail, like most other places, is not immune to crime. However, it is possible to minimize the threat of theft by traveling in groups and being cautious of strangers. Visitors also have the option of informing local authorities about suspicious activities.

Those who still prefer hiking solo should refrain from sharing their plans and personal information with strangers. The same applies to those hiking with a partner. Visitors can also consider signing the trail register under a gender neutral pseudonym.

Is A Walk in the Woods Based on a true story?

A Walk in the Woods is based on Bill Bryson’s book of the same name, which explored his attempt to thru-hike the Appalachian trail in 1996.

The travel book was written in comic style and highlighted the amusing incidents that took place during the journey, like Bryson’s previous book Neither Here nor There: Travels in Europe.

A still from A Walk in the Woods. (Image via Broad Green Pictures)

A Walk in the Woods highlighted how the author’s friend Matt Angerer accompanied him on the adventure.

The book also touched on Bryson’s observations about the Appalachian trail’s history, ecology and social composition. The film retained the book’s essence and dealt with these real-life incidents humorously. Robert Redford once described the film adaptation as "fun".

“It'll be fun. I don't know when I've read a book that made me laugh so loud. Also, it's a chance to take a look at the country ... The backdrop is pretty terrific, if you stop to think of all the visuals that are possible as they go along that trail,” he said in a statement.

The film was largely filmed at the Amicalola Falls State Park in Dawsonville, Georgia. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2015, before releasing in theatres nearly nine months later on September 2.

Is A Walk in the Woods worth watching?

A Walk in the Woods received mixed reviews upon its release. It currently holds an approval rating of 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and this is based on 165 reviews. The critics consensus reads:

“Amiable yet less compelling than any road trip movie starring Robert Redford and Nick Nolte should be, A Walk in the Woods is ultimately a bit too pedestrian”

TA Walk in the Woods is based on a book of the same name. (Image via Broad Green Pictures)

The film’s Metacritic rating stands at 51 percent based on 30 critic reviews and this indicates mixed reviews. The audience gave it a rating of ‘B’ on an ‘A+’ to ‘F’ scale on CinemaScore. Its IMDb rating, meanwhile, stands at 6.4.

A Walk in the Woods is currently available to subscribers on Peacock. The biographical drama is also available to rent and buy in SD and HD on services such as Prime Video, Vudu, and Google Play. Viewers can opt for one of these services if they are interested in rewatching the film.