Is Aria Mia Loberti blind? Casting details of the All The Light We Cannot See star explored

Actress Aria Mia Loberti, who is legally blind, is all set to becoming a popular name as she takes on a crucial role in the highly anticipated Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See. While she is pretty new to acting and might not be a familiar face in the entertainment industry, her journey to this point and her exceptional performance have already caught the attention of many viewers and critics.

Aria Mia Loberti is venturing into the world of acting with All the Light We Cannot See, a Netflix adaptation of the eponymous Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. In the series, she plays a character named Marie-Laure Leblanc. The show is set during World War II, when France was occupied by Nazi Germany.

Marie-Laure, the character Aria plays, is a young French girl, who happens to also be blind. She embarks on a journey during these challenging times, seeking refuge with her uncle in a place called Saint-Malo. This is an important role, and Aria's casting reflects her remarkable journey into the world of acting.

How did Netflix discover Aria Mia Loberti for the series?

A still from All the Light We Cannot See that also stars Mark Ruffalo (Image via Netflix)

Aria Mia Loberti will be seen playing the character of Marie-Laure Leblanc in All the Light We Cannot See. The Netflix series, produced and directed by Shawn Levy, is based on the novel by Anthony Doerr.

Loberti's casting as Marie-Laure is a testament to her unique journey. She was preparing to begin a Ph.D. program in rhetoric at Penn State University when she felt a sense of unease and that something was lacking, despite successfully achieving her academic goals. She then received a sudden text from a teacher, according to Netflix, leading her to the global casting call for this series. Check out the post that announced it:

A screengrab of the post announcing a global casting call (Image via Twitter/@Netflix)

Despite having never acted before, Loberti decided to give this audition a fair shot, breaking free from the limitations and judgments imposed by others. Aria recorded her audition tape in her room, wearing her grandmother's 1940s blouse styled with a victory curl. She thus took a chance that changed her life.

Aria Mia Loberti's audition for All the Light We Cannot See

Newcomer Aria Mia Loberti in a photo by Ryan Collerd (Image via Netflix)

Aria Mia Loberti's audition tape stood out among thousands, catching the attention of Shawn Levy. The director saw something special in her, and after a few Zoom meetings, he became increasingly convinced that Loberti was the perfect fit for the role. On choosing Aria Mia Loberti for the role, Levy says:

“To have Marie-Laure played by someone who understands what it’s like to walk that road — that’s valuable detail and nuance that impacts and informs every frame of this series."

Anthony Doerr, the author of the original novel of the same name, was just as impressed by Loberti's performance. Her portrayal promised to bring depth and nuance to the character he wrote so passionately.

According to Netflix, Aria Mia Loberti embarked on a crash course in filmmaking and shadowed Levy to prepare for her role. Aria's co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Louis Hofmann have also expressed their awe of her.

Final thoughts

Aria plays the role of Marie-Laure in the series adapted from Anthony Doerr's novel (Image via Netflix)

Loberti's journey from academia to Hollywood is more than simply a personal achievement; it holds significant meaning for those who belong to marginalized communities. Her casting serves as an inspiration for those who may have never even dared to dream big.

She emphasizes the importance of individuals from underrepresented backgrounds not only telling their stories but also being the protagonists in them.

All the Light We Cannot See premieres on Netflix on November 2 and Aria Mia Loberti's portrayal of Marie-Laure will surely captivate audiences and serve as a prominent example of empowerment and representation.