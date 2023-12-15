Is Dwayne Johnson producing The Smashing Machine? A24 movie starring himself as MMA Fighter and UFC champ Mike Kerr 

As confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, Dwayne Johnson will star in A24's The Smashing Machine. This role signifies a dramatic shift for the actor as in this biopic, Johnson will play Mark Kerr, a celebrated MMA fighter. Furthermore, the movie is written and directed by Benny Safdie.

Additionally, Dwayne Johnson is producing the movie. Johnson's production role is collaborating with Dany Garcia through their company, Seven Bucks Productions. This project marks a significant step for Johnson into a more dramatic and character-driven narrative. Subsequently, the role is quite distinct from his usual action-centric roles.

What is A24's The Smashing Machine about?

Dwayne Johnson to star as Mike Kerr in A24's upcoming movie (Image via Instagram/@DwayneJohnson)

As mentioned before, A24's The Smashing Machine is a biopic about Mark Kerr, a legendary MMA fighter. The film explores Kerr's life and throws light on its varying phases. This includes his struggles with addiction, his journey to personal reclamation, and his experiences with love and friendship.

Furthermore, it delves into his career as a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, World Vale Tudo Championship tournament winner, and PRIDE FC Heavyweight champion. The logline of the movie reads as follows:

"The Smashing Machine is a drama based on the story of Mark Kerr, the legendary MMA fighter from the no-holds-barred era of the UFC at the peak of his career. He struggles with addiction, winning, love and friendship in the year 2000.”

Has Dwayne Johnson ever been involved in UFC fighting?

'The Rock' is widely recognized for his wrestling career in WWE. However, there is no record of him being directly involved in UFC fighting as a competitor. Moreover, on July 23, 2017, Johnson posted a tweet revealing that he had contemplated participating in UFC for a decade. The plan, however, didn't come to fruition, as Dwanye wanted to keep his jaw intact.

"Yup, I considered @ufc 10yrs ago. My goal was @GregJacksonMMA as my coach & 2 full yrs to train. Smartened up 'cause I prefer my jaw in tact," Dwayne Johnson tweeted.

Notably, Johnson's athletic career was primarily in the realm of professional wrestling. This arena is where he achieved substantial fame and success. Therefore, his role in the movie will likely replicate his experience and knowledge of combat sports. The practical knowledge should come in handy in bringing a level of authenticity to his portrayal of Mark Kerr.

Is The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr a documentary?

Yes, The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr is a documentary film. A film like A24's The Smashing Machine focuses on the life and career of Mark Kerr. The film gives an insight into his experiences to the world of extreme fighting.

A still from the documentary (Image via Millennium Entertainment)

It particularly focuses on the Pride Fighting Championships in Japan and his personal struggles. Furthermore, the documentary is known for its candid and intimate portrayal of the physical and emotional challenges faced by fighters in this intense combat sport.

Overall, A24's The Smashing Machine promises to rekindle the story of Mark Kerr in the form of a movie. The film starring Dwayne Johnson could be indeed an awaited virtual treat for fans as Johnson's combat sports journey could add the needed authenticity to Kerr's character.