Is Emmy Awards 2023 getting delayed? Details explored as SAG-AFTRA strike continues 

Fans awaiting the Emmy Awards 2023 premiere will have to wait longer. The postponement of the 75th Emmys comes amidst the ongoing Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The ceremony was to take place on September 18, 2023, but is now shifted to an unspecified date.

The award ceremony, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, has to be broadcasted by the Television Academy and cable network Fox. Neither of these has released an official statement confirming the change in date. The postponement was first reported by Variety on July 27, 2023, which reads as,

"Vendors for the 75th Primetime Emmys have been told that the ceremony will not air on September 18 — the first time that there has been official word that the date has been pushed, Variety has learned exclusively."

The news is no shocker as at least 65,000 actors of the SAG-AFTRA and 11,500 screenwriters from the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in Hollywood have gathered to mark their protest. Their participation in the strike binds actors by strict guidelines of not being able to promote their shows or movies. The restrictions on writers working during the strike are similar.

With no chance of getting to see actors or having writers set the monologue and jokes for the award show's host and presenters, the shift in dates only makes sense. This is the first time since 2001 that the Emmys have delayed the ceremony. Due to the horrific 9/11 attacks and the subsequent military operations in Afghanistan, they were last pushed, with the ceremony taking place in November at the time.

75th Emmy Awards: Ceremony canceled for the first time since 2001 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike

As stated above, reports of the Emmy Awards 2023 getting delayed first appeared in an exclusive Variety, dated July 27, 2023. The report stated that Awards won't be taking place due to the ongoing dual strike by SAG-AFTRA and WGA.

The joint strike, a first since 1980, was called to action after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The demands of the protest include better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts.

As per LA Times, the ceremony will now take place sometime in January 2024 as it is predicted that the guilds and studios will have a resolution fixed by then. The Emmy 2023 Nomination Announcement was previously declared a few weeks before the strike commenced, on July 12, 2023, via a virtual broadcast hosted by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma.

You can watch the official broadcast of the nominations here:

HBO shows have dominated the list with Succession alone receiving 27 nominations, besides other shows The White Lotus and The Last of Us. Apple TV+ and FX come next in line with nominations for shows like Ted Lasso and The Bear respectively. The voting for winners will most likely take place in the coming weeks as per the original schedule, but it's still unclear if they will be handed out now.

