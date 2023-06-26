Is Grown-ish ending with Season 6? Details explored 

The popular spin-off of the hit show Black-ish, Grown-ish is set to capture hearts yet again on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. With an engaging storyline and relatable characters, creators Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore will be bringing back the sixth season but in two separate parts.

As fans anticipate the release of the upcoming season of Freeform's most loved comedy drama, they are heartbroken to hear that this will be the final season as well. While the second part will air in 2024, the first part will pick up Junior Jonathan's story, while his sister, Zoey, will end up becoming a supporting character. IMDb offers a synopsis of the series, as stated below.

"A spinoff of ABC's "Black-ish," Zoey Johnson is off to college and must live outside the nest, dealing with drugs, s*x, and relationships along the way."

Even though fans have to prepare to bid farewell to the Grown-ish cast, they will be thrilled to watch celebrities such as Kelly Rowland, Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals make a special appearance on-screen.

Grown-ish Season 6 : The Final Chapter

Since its debut in January 2018, Grown-ish has been a significant success, resonating with a broad audience. The show follows the journey of Zoey Johnson as she navigates life through college as a young adult. The sixth season focuses on Zoey’s younger brother, Junior, who is now a freshman at Cal U.

After a good six-year run, the series will finally be wrapped up, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to pull the plug was due to creative reasons. The co-creator and executive producer of the show, Kenya Barris, had reminisced about his days with the -ish family and said in a statement,

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement. To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor.

Barris continued,

"From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of."

Additionally, Yara Shahidi expressed her gratitude for playing Zoey in a season 6 announcement video saying,

"You guys have been with us since season 1, and it has been such an honor play Zoey and grow up alongside her for the past nine years. Your support over the last five seasons has really meant the world to us."

The sixth season will return with the leading cast comprising Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Junior Johnson, Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Diggy Simmons as Doug Edwards, and Daniella Perkins as Kiela Hall.

The road ahead for the -ish franchise

While Black-ish ended with its season finale on April 2022 on ABC, the second part of Grown-ish is slated for a 2024 release. In between, fans received a two-season prequel Mixed-ish on ABC from 2019 to 2021. Eventually, there was a plan in place to produce Old-ish featuring Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis. However, that project did not move forward.

Watch Grown-ish Season 6 on Freeform on June 28, 2023.

