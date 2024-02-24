Is the Halo TV series canon to the franchise? Everything you need to know

In the middle of many adaptations of video games, the television series Halo stands out among so many others – one that does not conform to the framework of the classic narrative. 'Silver Timeline' is an alternate universe that provides a unique journey. It takes a break from the boundaries of the core Halo saga. Therefore, Halo TV series is not considered canon within the established Halo universe.

The main character of the series, Master Chief, represents this change, along with other beloved characters, who are depicted in new perspectives and timeframes. As the series progresses, it unveils the hidden layers of the Halo universe. The dark side of the war between humanity and alien forces is also revealed.

Yet, the deviation from the traditional path is the cause of some doubt even among hardcore fans who wonder whether such changes do not compromise the original IP. After two seasons already behind it, the Halo TV series manages to keep the interest alive, while trying to claim its entertainment place.

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are the writer's own.

What is the difference between the Halo TV series and the franchise's video games?

Halo TV series differs from the franchise's video games in several ways. Although the games have an established storyline, the TV series creates its own story that does not follow the original plotlines. Characters, such as Master Chief, exist in the TV show but are portrayed from a different point of view or time frame.

The events in the TV series don’t affect the focus of the Halo saga, therefore, the series creators have more creative freedom. It gives more background narratives and digs into ideas that are not available in the games. Introducing complex gaming components into the real format is challenging. Therefore, changes to the presentation have to be made.

Fan responses after watching the series varied from the openness of the new interpretations to criticism about matters beyond the original story. As per The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Kyle Killen worked closely with 343 Industries to keep consistency in the extended universe.

How does the Halo TV series fit into the franchise's timeline?

The Halo TV series, airing on Paramount+, takes place in an associated narrative space called the Silver Timeline, which is completely distinct from the established continuity explored within the games. This gap leads to the TV series being free to develop new storylines and character arcs outside of the plotlines of the games.

The events of the TV show do not change the essence of the Halo series, which lets the creative team have more freedom in shaping the story's narrative. The Silver Timeline shares a lot with the game's universe. But there are both familiar characters and settings, and new elements exclusive to the TV series.

What are the main characters in the Halo TV series?

Adapted for television, Halo has a diverse cast of characters. This includes both original and game franchise characters.

Some notable characters include:

Master Chief

Dr. Catherine Elizabeth Halsey

Soren-066

Arbiter

Kai-125

Cortana, Master Chief's AI companion.

James Ackerson

Laera

Miranda Keyes

Final thoughts

This departing strategy allows the series to implement its storyline, bringing in new elements and characters without breaking the link with the rest of the Halo universe. The Silver Timeline allows the series to succeed, avoid direct conflicts with the core canon, and offer creative opportunities.

Stream the Halo TV series on Paramount+