Halo Season 2: Full cast list

Halo season 2 is almost here on Paramount Plus. In another action-packed adventure, Pablo Schreiber returns as Master Chief John-117. This series is bringing fans back into the intense battle with the Covenant.

Coming back with Schreiber are Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey, Jen Taylor as Cortana, and Charlie Murphy as Makee. Season 2 also introduces new additions to the crew: Joseph Morgan, Cristina Rodlo, and Christina Bennington.

Halo season 2 has seasoned actors and fresh faces. This season will be an inspiring story about bravery, determination, and never giving up. Halo season 2 is set to kick off on February 8, 2024.

The cast of Halo season 2 and the characters they play

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Spartan John-117

Pablo Schreiber is back as Master Chief John-117 Halo season 2, leading the charge in the Halo universe. He deals with the chaos of war and figures out who he is. From his collected vibe to the inner struggles he faces, Schreiber's Master Chief will change how fans see heroes.

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Halsey

Dr. Halsey is portrayed by Natascha McElhone (Image via Hulu)

Dr. Halsey, played by Natascha McElhone, is the mysterious person behind the Spartan program. McElhone's performance explores the morally gray areas of Halsey's choices. It blurs the line between being brilliant and being a villain.

As Halsey deals with the aftermath of what she has created, McElhone brings weightiness to the character. Viewers are made to think about the meaning of sacrifice and redemption because of her performance.

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Jen Taylor returns as the voice of Cortana, the AI companion of Master Chief John-117. With Taylor's remarkable performance, Cortana transforms from a simple program into a symbol of rebellion and independence.

As Cortana embarks on her journey of self-discovery, Taylor's voice is filled with emotion and determination. Cortana is more than just a virtual helper; she becomes crucial in the battle against the Covenant.

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Charlie Murphy plays Makee on Halo Season 2 (Image via IMDb)

Charlie Murphy returns as Makee, a character faced with a difficult choice between staying loyal to the Covenant and developing feelings for Master Chief. Murphy brilliantly portrays Makee's inner turmoil in this role as she explores her identity and questions her allegiances.

In times when Makee lets her guard down, Murphy shows fans her journey. When Makee is strong, he expertly portrays love and loyalty's complicated and uncertain nature.

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Danny Sapani nails it as Captain Jacob Keyes, the badass leader of the Spartan army. He captures all the complexities of command as Keyes faces some serious moral dilemmas.

In the story, Sapani shows how Keyes is brave at times and unsure at other times. By portraying both sides well, Sapani ensures the audience remembers the sacrifices made for duty and honor.

Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes

Olive Gray plays the daughter of Dr. Halsey on Halo Season 2 (Image via IMDb)

Olive Gray plays Dr. Miranda Keyes. She's the daughter of Dr. Halsey and Captain Keyes. Miranda goes on a journey to figure out who she is. Gray shows how Miranda struggles with her new role.

On top of that, she also has to deal with the expectations that come with her parents' reputations. With some deep thinking and determination, Gray brings out the complexity of Miranda's character.

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Shabana Azmi aces it as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, the badass leader of the Office of Naval Intelligence. Azmi captures Parangosky's strong presence and determination as she navigates the tricky world of war politics.

With her bold and tactical approach, Azmi brings depth to Parangosky's character, reminding viewers of Halo season 2 that leadership carries in tough times.

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Bokeem Woodbine plays Soren-066 on Halo Season 2 (Image via The Inspection trailer thumbnail)

Bokeem Woodbine takes on the role of Soren-066, a Spartan program hopeful who didn't make the cut. Woodbine shows Soren's journey, where he makes things right, and his unwavering dedication to protecting those he cares about.

Woodbine plays the role of Soren, showing how important it is to stand up for what's right. Halo season 2 focuses on Soren's selflessness and how he never gives up.

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

As Kai-125, Kate Kennedy plays a Spartan who learns to feel again with Master Chief's help. Kennedy gets into Kai's journey of finding herself and accepting things as she faces the tough truths of war and sacrifice.

Kennedy brings depth to Kai's character through acts of kindness and bravery. In Halo season 2, she shows how important connecting with others and understanding their feelings is.

Final thoughts

In Paramount's Halo season 2, the cast is diverse. They create an inspiring group of characters. In battle or charge, they demonstrate that being a hero goes beyond physical strength and that a strong spirit is essential.

