What is the Starbucks strike on Red Cup Day 2023? Mass walkouts expected as unionized employees set to protest

Red Cup Day is right around the corner and it is considered to be one of the most profitable occasions for Starbucks. Customers can get a 2023 limited edition reusable red cup on a purchase of any holiday or fall drink on Red Cup Day, which will reportedly be celebrated on November 16, 2023.

However, just like last year's Red Cup Day, this year's occasion will also be marked by a workers' strike organized by Starbucks Workers United (SBWU). Unionized workers across the company's stores are expected to walk out in protest of the company's "unfair labor practices." The strike is reported to be larger than last year's Red Cup Revolution, making it the biggest SBWU strike to date.

Red Cup Rebellion set to take over Starbucks stores across the country

Unlike last year's Red Cup Revolution which took place on November 17 across hundreds of stores, this year, the revolution is all set to take place on November 16. According to the official website, the SBWU now represents over 9,000 workers from across 360 unionized stores. Unionized workers planning on walking out will also reportedly persuade non-union workers in stores to join the union.

An SBWU press release alleged that the company had illegally refused to bargain with their baristas over a variety of issues, most prominently short staffing and scheduling. The union stated in the press release that promotion days like Red Cup Day witness a massive "flood of customers" without the store having the necessary number of employees to deal with the influx.

In the announcement video of the strike, the union revealed that the same was necessary for a plethora of reasons, most prominently the NLRB findings that alleged that Starbucks had reportedly committed over 280 federal labor law violations. This included 36 unlawful discharges and the withholding of wages and benefits from unionized workers, which were available to non-unionized workers.

The union representative in the video asked:

"Why is a billion-dollar corporation paying us such low wages?"

The representative added:

"We know our worth, which is why we've chosen to fight together store by store, to bring Starbucks to the table and win a strong contract that changes everything."

Allegations of harassment and discrimination in the workplace were also made. The employees also demanded that mobile ordering be made unavailable during promotion days. In an Instagram post on the union's official page, a Starbucks employee compared the influx of "frustrated" and "angry" customers at a poorly staffed store during Red Cup Day, to "a sheep being led to the slaughter."

Another video from unionized employees detailed that the company was reportedly not providing them with additional staffing during promotional days. Yet another video showcased an employee mocking the company for reportedly failing to come to the table to bargain with the union.

"We're going on strike to further prove to Starbucks, you can't break us. You've taken our labor, you've taken our dignity, you've taken our respect," the employee said.

They added:

"We deserve a fair contract. We deserve to be staffed properly, to earn a liveable wage. Touting that you have billions of dollars in profits, good for you! You have enough money, come to the table in good faith, and bargain a good contract with us."

In a statement to USA Today, Starbucks spokesperson Andrew Trull confirmed that the company was aware of the union's planned "day of action" at a "small subset" of their stores and said:

"We remain committed to working with all partners, side-by-side, to elevate the everyday, and we hope that Workers United's priorities will shift to include the shared success of our partners and working to negotiate contracts for those they represent."

"As we join together to uplift the holiday season and reflect on the past year, we again call on Workers United to fulfill their obligations and engage in the work of negotiating first contracts on behalf of the partners they represent, they continued."

They also said that Starbucks was "ready to progress in-person negotiations" between the company and the unions.

In a statement to Eater, an SBWU spokesperson claimed that the union had never refused any call for on-table negotiations and that the company would go on to allegedly either make unreasonable demands or walk out of the negotiations citing excuses.