What did Canal Productions do? Charges explored as Robert De Niro's company is ordered to pay $1.26 million to ex-assistant

The jury has asked Robert De Niro's company, Canal Productions, to pay $1.2 million to a former employee, Graham Chase Robinson, after a two-week trial that started on October 30, 2023. Graham filed a lawsuit against the company in October 2019, claiming she was a victim of harassment and discrimination.

In August 2019, the company sued Graham, accusing her of watching Netflix during work hours and stealing $5 million, as per People magazine. As per BBC, while the jury did not find Robert liable for Graham's claims in the trial, they also stated that there was no evidence to prove that Graham stole millions from the company or broke any rules.

Expand Tweet

Although Robert De Niro was not present during the trial, his attorney, Richard Schoenstein, expressed his happiness outside the court, saying that he was in support of the jury's decision toward his client.

"It strikes me as a compromised verdict. We're really happy that they separated out Bob. Obviously, they were seeking $12 million, and they got $600,000."

Graham was present inside the court but did not speak to the reporters. Her attorney, David Sanford, said he was satisfied since the jury gave the verdict in her favor against Robert's company.

"Not only did Ms Robinson win her case against Canal but the jury completely vindicated Ms Robinson by finding De Niro's claims against her to be without merit," Sanford said.

Graham Chase Robinson made some serious charges against Robert De Niro's company

According to People magazine, Graham Chase Robinson filed a $12 million lawsuit against Robert De Niro and Canal Productions in 2019. She reportedly claimed in the lawsuit that Robert made s*xist comments at her.

Graham stated in the lawsuit that she was ordered to engage in duties that were not related to the position she held in the company. She said that she was paid less than male employees and pointed out that Robert's girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, falsely accused her of being in love with Robert. Robert then fired Graham from the company.

The problems began in August 2019 when Canal Productions sued Graham, claiming that she reportedly binge-watched Netflix during office hours and robbed around $5 million from the company.

Canal Productions was seeking damages from Graham for being disloyal to the company, violating the "servant doctrine," and inappropriately using "funds and property" when she was employed at the company. The legal documents acquired by People magazine revealed that Graham reportedly used Robert's flyer miles for her trips and provided fake details to get paid for a vacation of around three months.

The lawsuit separately mentioned the money she used at places like Paola's Restaurant, Dean Deluca, and Whole Foods. She also allegedly used the money to pay for her cabs and other reasons.

People magazine stated that Robinson was initially an assistant for Robert De Niro in 2008. She later joined Canal Productions as Vice President for Production and Finance.

The trial started on October 30, 2023, in New York City. Robert's legal team agreed to Robinson's claims that she did everything "within the confines of her job" but that nothing was related to Robert's personal life.

The texts and emails between Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen were also displayed during the trial. In one of the screenshots, Robert called Graham "a nasty b*tch." According to Fox Business, De Niro called Robinson a "spoiled brat." However, Robert's lawyer, Tom Harvey, described Graham's accusations as "absurd."